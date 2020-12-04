Out Of the Box Theatrics Presents EBENEZER, An Audio Only Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Out of the Box Theatrics will present the audio play Ebenezer- an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. It is adapted and directed by W. Alan Waters. Sound production and audio description for the piece is by DimlyWit Productions.

"I'm really glad to be working again with OOTB, in a slightly different role, to bring this show to life," said Waters. "I've always been drawn to the character arc that Scrooge experiences, and how this story relates to us today. There's something just so compelling to me about the idea that although money may make things easier, it's not the answer to living a full life, and that instead it's finding and caring for a community that provides a stronger more lasting feeling of fulfillment."

Waters reflects on using audio only for this adaptation:

"I hope that by using this format we're able to capture the same feeling of crowding around the radio, experiencing the story and emotions, while also being able to be present and revel in the joy of our own community and loved ones," said Waters.

Tis the season to be jolly for all, except the old miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Seven years ago his equally bitter partner passed on from this mortal coil, without a single mourner. Is Scrooge doomed to repeat the vicious cycle, or will his surprising Christmas guests bring about change? Ebenezer is an adaption of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, an audio only production reminiscent of the radio plays popularized in the 40's, Ebenezer brings one of your favorite Holiday stories to your favorite streaming devices.

Ebenezer features the voice talents of over two dozen artists: Connor Buonaccorsi, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Lucas Dixon, Jorge Donoso, Liz Flemming, Nicole Fluegge, Robert H. Fowler, Gabriella Garcia, Carrie Greenberg, Rachel Handler, Kyle Huey, Marisa Kirby, Kelly Kirkley, Alicia Krakauer, Ira Kramer, Grace Livingston Kramer, Alex Michell, Alaina Mills, Jewell Noel, Ethan Paulini, Tina Scariano, Justin Senense, Sunayna Smith, Rose Van Dyne, W. Alan Waters, Ellen White, Gracie Winchester, and Katherine Yacko. Shinnerrie Jackson voices the title character.

Reservations are required for this event with a suggested donation of $5. Reservations can be made at

https://www.ootbtheatrics.com/ebenezer

