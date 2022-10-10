Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

One Woman HAMLET Announced As Part Of United Solo Theater Festival

Come prepared to laugh, cry, and break some stigma as Kate tells you her story using Shakespeare, puppetry, and music. This is not your average Hamlet.

Oct. 10, 2022  

"One Woman Hamlet:Shake(speare) the Stigma on Mental Health" by Kate Marie Smith announced by resident company of Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street New York City, 7 p.m. October 29th, 2022.

One Woman Hamlet: Shake(speare) the Stigma on Mental Health parallels the story of Shakespeare's Hamlet with Kate's journey as a creative dealing with mental illness. Come prepared to laugh, cry, and break some stigma as Kate tells you her story using Shakespeare, puppetry, and music. This is not your average Hamlet.

First performed and independently-produced by Kate Marie Smith in January 2020 (and later captured on film in 2021), touring through Chicago Public libraries and schools in the spring of 2022, One Woman Hamlet dives into the mind of Kate, as she uniquely parallels the story of Shakespeare's Hamlet with her own journey dealing with depression and anxiety.

Kate Marie Smith is an award-winning performer and producer in Chicago. You may have seen her in Chicago Shakespeare's The Taming Of The Shrew, or in the acclaimed indie-film Jack and Anna. For five years, Kate also acted as the community outreach coordinator and ensemble member for the theater company One Year Chekhov. Outside of her life as a creative though, Kate is also a trauma-sensitive trained yoga teacher. She has been privileged enough to use this training to teach trauma-sensitive prenatal yoga in Cook County Jail through Yoga For Recovery, and to educate teachers in their 200 hour level certification on the importance of trauma sensitivity in the world of yoga. For the past six years Kate has worked on developing One Woman Hamlet in conjunction with her own journey around depression and anxiety. It was created alongside Hope For The Day and The Hope For Us Network, as well as with the support and advice of professional mental health counselors, and Kate has over 200 hours of extended and certified mental health education. She is currently working on a tour for One Woman Hamlet the play, as well as showcasing One Woman Hamlet the film, which has already premiered to great success at The Lift-Off Film Festival and the NY Indie Theater Film Festival. Stay current with Kate at www.onewomanhamlet.com.

The play features Chicago-based performer Kate Marie Smith as Writer, Hamlet, Puppeteer, Creator, Producer, Composer, and Performer. For a full list of the show's creative collaborators please see our Full Program. Full bios.


