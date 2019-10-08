OVER HERE! Heads Back To Center Stage After 44 Years!

A one-night only adaptation of the 1974 Tony-Award winning musical Over Here! will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Triad Theater on Manhattan's upper west side. Directed by Will Nunziata and set to the original score by The Sherman Brothers, this is the first performance of this six-time Tony nominated work since its closing in 1975.

A musical set in the early 1940's at the peak of World War II, the plot follows passengers on a week-long train trek from Los Angeles to New York, headed to Europe where the war is raging. On board are young soldiers and civilians who are all impacted by the war in their own way, from an automobile executive with political ties, to a duo of cabaret singers and a Nazi spy who communicates by way of a lipstick radio transmitter. This barrel of fun blockbuster of a show celebrates an infectious score with toe-tapping songs that recall and pastiche every famous tune from the big band era. With a modern concert adaptation, the cast will include Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, Haley Swindal, Jessica Hendy and more, who between them, share more than 10 Broadway credits.

"This special adaptation of Over Here! has a cast that represents the best of New York City while celebrating the joy, nostalgia, and hope that this piece evokes," explains Nunziata. "It has been a rewarding investigation of how the show's characters, themes, and songs remain relevant today," he continues. "With a stellar cast and creative team of musical director Blake Allen and choreographer Andrew Black in tow, people will leave the theater with delight in their heart, a bounce in their step, and a positive outlook on tomorrow- a few things needed today more than ever."

Performed on Veterans Day, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America to further their mission to support this generation of veterans, help to identify quality healthcare, and support the next generation of America's war veterans.

Over Here! will be performed Monday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m, Orchestra seats are $80, balcony, $50, and available online at http://bit.ly/OverHere2019. There is a two-drink minimum for all ticketholders. The Triad Theater is located at 158 West 72nd Street, between Broadway and Columbus and accessible by the B, C, 1, 2, and 3 trains.

Will Nunziata is a New York City based theatre and concert director. The concert director for Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Tony Award winner Lillias White, Broadway's Haley Swindal, and Soul Train Award winner Nicole Henry, Will is also developing a slew of new plays and musicals with writers and composers in New York City, London, and Los Angeles. He recently conceived and directed the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway theatre revue "Our Guy, Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman" starring four Tony Award winners who all worked with the late-great composer Cy Coleman - Lillias White, Cady Huffman, Randy Graff, and Judy Kaye. A few years ago, Will directed a revised version of the Kander & Ebb musical "The Act" starring Julia Murney, Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, Anna Chlumsky, Mamie Parris, Karen Mason, Stacie Bono, and more. This past year Will collaborated with Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and wrote and directed a one-woman musical about Peggy Lee. A graduate of Boston College with a B.A. in Theatre, he is also a professional singer and entertainer who recently headlined Carnegie Hall with the NY POPS alongside his twin brother, Anthony. Will is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). He is repped by Paradigm.

