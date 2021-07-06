ORDINARY DAYS By Adam Gwon Come To The Wayward Artist

Season three at The Wayward Artist continues with a summer musical event! "Ordinary Days" is directed by Brooke Aston and kicks off the summer with the story of four New Yorkers searching for fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs.

A sung-through musical, "Ordinary Days" explores how these New Yorker's identities intersect after unexpected life events draw them together. The show features music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, named "50 to Watch" by the Dramatist Magazine. The Wayward Artist's production of "Ordinary Days" premieres on July 24, 2021. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and takes place at the Mess Hall Market at FLIGHT in Tustin, Calif.

Led by director Brooke Aston and musical director Stephen Hulsey, the cast of "Ordinary Days" includes Joslynn Cortes as Claire, Allen Everman as Jason, Kimberly Tiongco as Deb, and David Albulario as Warren. The production team includes stage manager Jenelle Huck, scenic designer Mauri Anne Smith, lighting designer Rin Mizumoto, costume designer Sarah Amaya, sound designer Lauren Zuiderveld, and prop designer Natalie Silva.

Director Brooke Aston is a graduate of CSU Fullerton's Musical Theater program, and performs and directs variety and theater, along with singing acapella and in bands. She began traveling as a performer at the age of 16, and has called California, New York, and Las Vegas her home while touring, doing regional theater, working on cruise ships, and singing in bands. Her long performance career has been dotted with opportunities to direct, write, and produce many variety shows, including a cabaret with the 5th National Tour of "All Shook Up," Ruby Lewis' "Blue Eyed Soul" with Broadway Knights, a fundraiser at Tuacahn Performing Arts, and her own headliner shows. Aston recently directed "The Wizard of Oz" at Mysterium and "All Shook Up" for Southgate Productions in Brea, Calif. Performance experience includes a national tour of "All Shook Up," visiting Bulda at "Frozen: Live at the Hyperion," multiple appearances at The Hollywood Bowl, and opening for bands like The Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. She has experience on camera as the host of a daily morning show, in web series, and has participated in and produced numerous media projects during the pandemic. She strives to facilitate her collaborators' process through empathy, encouragement, and clarity both in vision and communication.

"Ordinary Days" opens as a streamed event of a staged film production this summer. The production premieres on July 24th with a socially distanced drive-in experience screened in partnership with the Frida Cinema. The Frida Cinema is a non-profit art house theater dedicated to enriching, connecting, and educating communities through the art of cinema. The Frida presents dozens of films a month that are carefully curated to offer a wide range of genres from foreign and avant-garde to LGBTQ+ and documentaries. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the doors to the theater, the Frida Cinema team has created a series of outdoor drive-in events that offers a socially distant and safe viewing experience. The Wayward Artist is proud to partner with The Frida Cinema to host the premiere of "Ordinary Days" in Tustin, Calif.

"Ordinary Days" marks the second performance in The Wayward Artist's season of identity. After grounding the inaugural season in faith and exploring the meaning of family in season two, this season The Wayward Artist season explores the identity of the company and the intricacies of human identity. Through stories of diversity, culture, adolescence, existential searching, and social media, this season stands by and pushes the boundaries of the company's mission.

Grand Central Arts Center in downtown Santa Ana, CA is currently the home of the Wayward Artist. Although proud of their home in DTSA, in order to continue working to keep artists and audience members safe, all current Wayward Artist productions are being presented online or

in a socially distant venue. For more information about "Ordinary Days," please visit https://www.thewaywardartist.org/.