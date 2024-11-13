Notch Theatre Company To Host Community Engagement Events for CAFÉ UTOPIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Notch Theatre Company will host a series of community engagement and talkback events as part of their World Premiere of Café Utopia by Gwen Kingston (New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice and Oprah Daily's 'Most Anticipated Books of 2024' for Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir), directed by Ashley Olive Teague (Founder and Artistic Director of Notch Theatre Company), November 2-23 at the Hudson Guild Theater.

Union Orgnaizers Night - Saturday, November 16 at 7pm

Unionizers from Starbucks Workers United will be in attendance and a documentary film crew creating a movie about unionizing will join the conversation.

Theatre Industry Night - Monday, November 18 at 7pm

Members from SAG and AEA will be in attendance and leaders from both unions will lead an audience engagement moment during the show.

Amazon Unionizer Night - Friday, November 22 at 7pm

Christian Smalls, an American labor organizer known for his role in leading the Amazon Workers Union in Staten Island, will lead an audience engagement moment during the show. Chris is a co-founder and the former president of the Amazon Labor Union.

Author and Playwright Talkback - Saturday, November 23 at 7pm

Café Utopia playwright Gwen Kingston along with documentary scholar Abby Schroering and Jake S. Friedman (author of The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation's Golden Age) discussion immediately after the show.

Café Utopia seems like the perfect place to work: flexible hours, great benefits, free juice! But when mysterious pamphlets begin to appear, and key equipment breaks down, the staff start to question whether the renowned health food chain is truly all it seems. Preparing for a visit from the company's reclusive CEO, the employees' find their skills and endurance pushed to the limit as they compete to prove their total dedication...to the juice.

Comments