Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
This semi-musical flashback focuses on members of a regionally infamous 1988 punk band who dive into their past to regain control of their own troubled story.
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of "The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five," by Kirby Fields. This semi-musical flashback focuses on members of a regionally infamous 1988 punk band who dive into their past to regain control of their own troubled story. Directed by Rachael Murray.
In "The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri," Presley Cox and her former band members replay their hard-knocked, youthful history of forming a punk band to escape their small-town lives. With a cast of eight playing nearly fifty roles, this new play with original songs asks the question, "Can you create your own culture to escape your own roots?"
The company includes Jason Guy*, Lisa Graham Parson, Devin Romero, Samantha Simone*, Henry Temple*, Kirk White*, Jess Wood, and Zuzu.
WHERE: Fort Washington Collegiate Church, 729 W 181st St. New York, NY 10033
HOW MUCH: $25. $15 Seniors & students with valid ID.
RUNNING TIME: 2 hours
WHO: Written by Kirby Fields
Directed by Rachael Murray
Scenic & Lighting Design: Duane Pagano
Costume Design: Molly Goldberg
Sound Design: David Margolin Lawson
Original Music: Philip Yanos
Production Stage Manager - Chrystal Campbell*
*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase