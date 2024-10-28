Nina Hellman to Host A Simple Herstory's STRESS BUSTER Event at The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Obie-winning actress Nina Hellman will MC A Simple Herstory's STRESS BUSTER event at The Tank, in NYC. A Simple Herstory - a Webby Award-honored, Telly Award-winning, and now Anthem Award-finalist (vote here for the Community Voice Award); a theatrical, multi-platform, audio fiction exploration of the 100+ women who have run for President of the United States - will throw a pre-election day party on November 3rd at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, 7PM) to build community, audience, and raise a couple a bucks in small change for A SIMPLE HERSTORY - SEASON 2.

The party will include spirited beverages, festive shenanigans, music, and raucous selects from the forthcoming season.

The cast for the selections include Florencia Lozano (Brooklyn Laundry), David Shih (Life of Pi), and Colleen Werthmann (Kara & Emma & Barbara & Miranda).

Crew includes Meghan Finn (The Tank), Jonathan A. Golberg (The Land Whale Murders), Jenny Turner Hall (Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine), Donya K. Washington (McCarter Theatre), Jocelyn Kuritsky (The Muse Project).

Jocelyn Kuritsky, creator of the series, will oversee the event. Pete McCabe will produce.

Nina Hellman, an Obie winning stage veteran, also known for her role in Wet Hot American Summer, will act as Mistress of Ceremonies.

More about Nina:

Off Broadway: The Unbelieving (59E59), The Lucky Star (59E59), Greater Clements (LCT), Pericles (TFNA, Trevor Nunn Director); 10 Out Of 12 (Soho Rep); Great Lakes (Women's Project); Paris Commune (BAM-Civilians); The Internationalist (Vineyard-Lortel Nomination); Trouble In Paradise (Hourglass - Obie Award) Regional: Wooly Mammoth, White Heron, Huntington, South Coast Rep, Geva. TV: THE BLACKLIST, NEW AMSTERDAM, LAW & ORDER SVU, INSIDE Amy Schumer, SEARCH PARTY, NURSE JACKIE (recurring), DAMAGES, VENTURE BROTHERS, L&O:CI. FILM: STATEN ISLAND; WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER (Original Film & Netflix, series regular), ROLE MODELS, THE ATLANTIC CITY STORY. Nina lives in Brooklyn, NY with her husband, their 2 children, and their two dogs.

