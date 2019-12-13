Nick Mecikalski's REALLY REALLY GORGEOUS to Premiere at The Tank in January

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) in association with Lucy Powis and The Hodgepodge Group will present the World Premiere of Really Really Gorgeous, written by Nick Mecikalski and directed by Miranda Haymon at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), January 23-February 9.

Performances will be on Thursday, January 23 at 7pm, Friday, January 24 at 3pm, Friday, January 24 at 7pm, Saturday, January 25 at 7pm, Sunday, January 26 at 7pm, Thursday, January 30 at 7pm, Friday, January 31 at 3pm, Friday, January 31 at 7pm, Saturday, February 1 at 7pm, Sunday, February 2 at 7pm, Tuesday, February 4 at 7pm, Thursday, February 6 at 7pm, Friday, February 7 at 3pm, Friday, February 7 at 7pm, Saturday, February 8 at 7pm, and Sunday, February 9 at 3pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Enter America's disgusting and sensational future-everything is underwater, but the TVs still work. In a moldy shack, two women slosh through life together, each the other's only remaining companion, sharing dreams of stardom and power that will never, ever, ever come true. Except when they do. Directed by Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony at The Tank/ Next Door @ NYTW), Nick Mecikalski's Really Really Gorgeous traverses the dystopian, the outlandish, and the magical to arrive at the collision between love, celebrity... and the apocalypse. Really Really Gorgeous was a finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2017 National Playwrights Conference.

NICK MECIKALSKI (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright originally from Huntsville, Alabama. Nick previously served as the Artistic Associate at Roundabout Theatre Company, and he has had his plays developed and/or staged at such companies as IRT Theater, Dixon Place, and Nashville Repertory Theatre. He is a two-time alumnus of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Theater Institute and a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

Miranda Haymon (Director) is a Princess Grace Award/Honoraria-winning writer, director and deviser of performance. They are an Associate Artist at Roundabout Theatre Company, a Resident Director at The Tank, a New Georges Affiliate Artist and 2019 Audrey Resident, a Space on Ryder Farm 2019 Creative Resident, member of the Lincoln Center Theatre Directors Lab, and the Wingspace Mentorship Program. Miranda is a 2019/20 New York Theatre Workshop 2050 Directing Fellow, a Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, and a former Allen Lee Hughes Directing Fellow at Arena Stage. BA Wesleyan University. Upcoming: Exception to the Rule (Roundabout Underground). www.mirandahaymon.com

LUCY POWIS (Producer) is a dramaturg, producer, and arts administrator. She has worked in the Artistic/Literary departments of Abrams Artists Agency, Roundabout, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Recent credits include work at Next Door @ NYTW, ANT Fest, HERE, and LPAC's Rough Draft Festival. www.lucypowis.com

THE HODGEPODGE GROUP (Producer) began in 2017 as an interdisciplinary producing company to help fund and tour their own work. Since its conception, the Hodgepodge Group a??has co-produced shows at New York Theatre Workshop, The Tank, Capital Fringe, and Panorama Philly. www.thehodgepodgegroup.com

Founded in 2003, THE TANK is a multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. We champion emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. Our goal is to remove the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. The heart of our services is providing free performance space, and we offer a suite of other resources such as free rehearsal space, artist fees, and promotional support. We serve over 2,500 artists every year, present over 1,000 performances, and welcome 36,000 audience members each year. The Tank also fully produces 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. We keep ticket prices affordable and view our work as democratic, opening up both the creation and attendance of the arts to all. www.thetanknyc.org

About The Tank's Resident Director Program: Artistic Director Meghan Finn began the Resident Director program to give emerging directors the opportunity to develop and direct new projects of their own. "I created the Resident Director program to give these talented, young directors the opportunity to direct on our Mainstage. It's what I would have really wanted starting out, and the opportunity didn't-and doesn't-really exist. Most directing apprenticeships allow you to direct a reading, workshop, or assistant direct. As directors in New York, we have all scrambled for these types of opportunities. But we really get the chance to demonstrate our capabilities when we direct fully-realized projects." While the directors are in residence, they also work with playwrights on new plays, create their own experimental work, or nurture a parallel practice or interest of theirs. The Tank provides rehearsal space, performance opportunities, and administrative resources in order to make a space for experimentation and growth buffered from the pressures of self-producing. Mainstage Co-production support includes artist fees and full production resources. Miranda Haymon, Michaela Escarcega, and Ran Xia are the current Tank Resident Directors.





