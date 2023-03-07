New York Theatre Collective presents 'To Be or Not to Be...In Love", a night of all the lovey dovey and angsty feels.

Founded by two alumni of the Adelphi University Department of Music, Christina Fileas and Christopher Quintana, New York Theatre Collective (NYTC) are making their way up theatre row. "Our objective with NYTC is to create a safe, inclusive and positive space for performers and artists to enjoy and share their craft and to bring the artistic and theatre community together" co-founder Christina Fileas said.

After a successful debut holiday concert at The Jam Nest, New York Theatre Collective returns with its latest original concert, 'To Be or Not to Be...In Love", hosted at the iconic Don't Tell Mama NYC. "From poems of love to very public breakdowns, we're sure to pull your heart strings. Come join us to fall in and out of love all over again!" said co-founder Christopher Quintana.

Doors open at 9pm with a show start time of 9:30pm. Reservations can be made Here.