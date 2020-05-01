New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From JEANNETTE and MISS STEP

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Jeannette and MISS STEP. The 30-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the two new musicals.

A pop musical based on the true story of America's first congresswoman, Jeannette electrifies the life and history of suffrage activist, social worker and Montanan, Jeannette Rankin. Elected to Congress in 1916-three years before women are granted the right to vote-Jeannette finds herself to be the only female voice within the halls of power to vote on women's suffrage. Written by America's most produced playwright Lauren M. Gunderson (book) and pop sensation Ari Afsar (music/lyrics), Jeannette heralds one person's radical voice in America's ongoing journey toward equal rights for all. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely.

Jeannette was one of three new musicals selected for the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference in June 2019, and was presented in concert at SubCulture and Mostly New Musicals at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

MISS STEP is the new musical from the award-winning Queer Asian-American musical theatre writing team of Melissa Li (book/music/lyrics) and Kit Yan (book/lyrics). MISS STEP is a heartfelt 80s dance musical comedy featuring a transgender/non-binary (TGNB) cast, live aerobics, stunts, competition, and exercise. This diverse and exhilarating show is a classic underdog story that portrays TGNB characters as both ordinary and extraordinary people, defying all odds to sing, dance, compete, and dazzle audiences. MISS STEP is for anyone with a dream, who loves the 80s, and who has ever found family in the most unexpected places. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely.

MISS STEP was a first draft commission from 5th Avenue Theater and has received support from the Village Theater, Mitten Lab, MacDowell, and is the recipient of a 2019 Vivace Award from the Brett Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation. Melissa Li and Kit Yan's new musical Interstate had its world premiere earlier this year at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis.

The 30-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel.

The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





