New York Shakespeare Exchange Presents THE WINTER'S TALE

New York Shakespeare Exchange has announced their upcoming outdoor production of Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE, directed by Liz Thaler. THE WINTER'S TALE begins performances on Saturday, September 18 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 10.

When the jealous King Leontes falsely accuses his wife Hermione of infidelity with his best friend, he causes a chain reaction of grave magnitude. The ensuing events take some of Shakespeare most beloved characters through worlds both pastoral and courtly as they search for redemption. At the heart of the play are themes of survival, forgiveness, and rebirth. THE WINTER'S TALE as told through the eyes of NYSX and director Liz Thaler is a perfect salve for our COVID-weary times. The play is presented in open air and with significant attention to social distancing and audience safety. Accessibility tools including audio descriptions and captioning will be available via livestream through your personal device.

Founded in 2009, THE WINTER'S TALE marks the tenth full production for New York Shakespeare Exchange. Previous productions include 2017's digitally-infused Much Ado About Nothing; 2016's Hamlet10 which presented ten separate performers bringing the titular Melancholy Prince to life; and 2015's Titus Andronicus, called "electrifying" by the New York Times. Audiences may also recognize NYSX's award-winning The Sonnet Project, a digital catalog of cinematic interpretation of Shakespeare's Sonnets, or ShakesBEER, NYC's Original Shakespearean Pub Crawl which brings the Bard to life with pop-up scenes presented in pubs throughout NYC.

The cast of THE WINTER'S TALE includes Rolls André (Polixenes), Zac Jaffee (Shepherd), Adin Lenahan (Camillo), Christina Liang (Perdita), John Richard Mateyko (Clown), Sarah Nedwek (Autolycus), Rahoul Roy (Antigonus), Max Samuels (Florizel), Heaven Stephens (Paulina), DeAnna Supplee (Hermione), and Justin Yorio (Leontes).

The creative team includes Liz Thaler (Director/Scenic Design); Julia Squier (Costume Design); Ethan Gould (Props/Puppet Design); Cosette Pin (Sound Design/Original Composition); Gustavo Blaauw (Sound Technician/Master Electrician). Madeleine Ash serves as Production Stage Manager, with Carli Visconti and Tala Munsterman as Assistant Stage Managers. The producer is Sam Leichter.

Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 5:00 PM. For September 18, 19, and 25 performances will be held at the Peninsula in Inwood Hill Park; October 2, 3, 9, and 10 will be at Pier 46 in Greenwich Village. All performances are FREE and open to the public. To assist with COVID safety and crowd management, reservations can be made by visiting www.NYSX.org.