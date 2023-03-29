New York Premiere of (t)RUST: A NEW PLAY Opens in April

The three-performance run of (t)RUST, a new play that will be having its New York premiere at The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018), begins April 6. The one-act play will run at The Tank on April 6, 7, and 8 at 7:00pm.

(t)RUST, pronounced as "trust", is an original play that follows two estranged sisters and their childhood best friend as they reunite under sudden circumstances, only to find that they've all changed greatly. It's a charming, laugh-out-loud, heartfelt story about family and what it means to connect. Written by Marshall Joun, (t)RUST was developed and produced at Pennsylvania State University last spring at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center, in State College, PA. The production featured Penn State students of the B.F.A. Acting program, directed by the program's faculty.

"This is going to be a must-see play", said Ayana Francois, director of the production. "No matter how much time goes by, the important people in your life will find a way of staying. I think (t)RUST is going to be that reminder for audiences that some people are worth not giving up on."

Alongside Marshall Joun, the cast will include Catherine Bennis, Riley Conrad and Ritul Katoch.

"I think this play will resonate with audiences today because we live in a society that values independence and it really dissects what it means to be independent. Maybe you can be a 'strong independent woman' and still need people," said Bennis.

Conrad added to this, saying, "Our production offers a fresh, funny, and honest take on family and found family. The show challenges who or what is deemed as good or bad, and leaves you wanting to tell the people you love that you love them."

The playwright themself spoke about how excited they are for their Tank premiere. "I'm so excited to see this production finally come to fruition. Not only is it such a fun time, but being able to showcase some of the best young talent in the business right now is really going to make this unforgettable," said Joun.

Tickets, on sale now, start at $20. They are available on The Tank's website at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/trust