New York City Opera's LA TRAVIATA Comes Bryant Park For Free Next Month

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America continues on August 12 with New York City Opera's abridged version of Verdi's classic, La traviata. Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, says, "'The People's Opera' is thrilled to return to our summer home at Bryant Park, where we can continue our mission of free performances for New York audiences." The performance lasts two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America. "Bank of America is a long-standing supporter of the arts because we believe that a thriving arts and cultural community benefits both society and the economy," said José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City. "So we are thrilled to once again sponsor Picnic Performances and combine our commitment to the arts with our partnership with Bryant Park. Together we're helping New York City's iconic cultural scene to thrive, while promoting green spaces and providing free access to live New York City music, dance and theater."

For more information, visit bryantpark.org/picnics.