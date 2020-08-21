New Special Performance Explores Reproductive Freedom Then And Now

Gen Z and past generations connect in ReGeneration: Our Reproductive Freedom Then and Now.

A powerful new theatrical performance explores how Gen Z and past generations connect in ReGeneration: Our Reproductive Freedom Then and Now.

ReGeneration: Our Reproductive Freedom Then and Now will be presented virtually on August 26 at 7 pm ET on Zoom.

This engaging live performance is a mosaic of nine monologues on Reproductive Freedom and Social Justice, created from the interviews of six Gen Zers, 16 to 23, with six people who have written and advocated in decades past.

People in both generations use their theatrical imaginations to create monologues for this fresh theatrical look at the universal dreams, hopes and struggles for reproductive freedom, justice and human rights then and now.

What is the same? What has changed?

Topics addressed in the performance include abortion, contraception, reproductive justice, faith-based progressive ideals, 'period' activism, immigrant dignity, racial trauma, radical self-care and passing the torch. The theme highlights the search for liberty and freedom for all persons.

The ReGeneration workshop process was guided by Creativity Consultants and theater professionals Alinca Hamilton, directing, and Stacey Linnartz, coaching.

The performance cast includes guest artists Dawn Elizabeth Clements, Julissa Roman and Jaye Austin Williams, in addition to ReGeneration participants.

Regeneration: Our Reproductive Freedom Then and Now was written by: Judith Arcana, Manju Bangalore (Gen Z), Aleina Dume (Gen Z), Isabella Gallegos (Gen Z), Emory Kemph (Gen Z), Cassandra Medley, Ava Elizabeth Novak (GenZ), Elliot Stewart (Gen Z), Charlotte Taft.

Performers are Manju Bangalore, Dawn Elizabeth Clements, Isabella Gallegos, Emory Kemph, Ava Elizabeth Novak, Julissa Roman, Elliot Stewart, Charlotte Taft, Jaye Austin Williams.

A post show discussion about creativity, activism and Reproductive Freedom with include Gen Z participant Aleina Dume and Tracia Banuelos, a board member of the Abortion Conversation Projects.

Additional participants in the ReGeneration process are Mildred Lewis, Luz Rodriguez and Rev. Rebecca Turner.

ReGeneration: Our Reproductive Freedom Then and Now is a production of Repro Freedom Arts, @ReproFreedomArts, a platform of Words of Choice nonprofit theater in NYC. Cindy Cooper is the producer; Declan Zhang is Zoom Producer and sound consultant; Emory Kemph is the Social Media consultant.

To attend ReGeneration, visit the Repro Freedom Arts website. The event is free with Zoom registration.

