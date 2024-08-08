New Place Players To Perform THE MASQUE OF NIGHT In Ohio This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Off-Broadway's NEW PLACE PLAYERS has announced the limited Ohio engagement of the critically acclaimed THE MASQUE OF NIGHT, directed by Craig Bacon and Janina Picard.

The Romeo and Juliet cabaret will take place at the enchanting Rubber City Theatre (228 E Buchtel Ave, Akron, OH 44325), a professional theater company known for its productions in Shakespeare as well as many other live performances, and a special one-night engagement of the Gervasi Vineyard (1700 55th Street NE, Canton, OH 44721).

THE MASQUE OF NIGHT offers a unique and intimate experience for theater enthusiasts, together with live music that complements the magic of Shakespeare's timeless tale. Performances at Rubber City Theatre are September 20, 21, 22; 27, 28, 29. Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30 & 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $40 and available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34890/production/1209156. The performance will also take place on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00pm in Gervasi's covered Pavilion. Tickets are $50 and will include a dessert trio and glass of award-winning red or white wine and are available at https://gervasivineyard.com/product/the-masque-of-night.

Directed by Bacon, a seasoned professional with a 40-year career in New York City and Europe, and co-directed by Picard, a talented German-born actor and director, THE MASQUE OF NIGHT seamlessly blends Shakespeare's iconic text with chamber music and songs by David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Rufus Wainwright, and original compositions by Musical Director Flavio Gaete. The four actor-musicians will transport the audience to the very heart of the iconic lovers' timeless journey.

The show features Actors Studio lifetime member Clara Tristan as Juliet, and Maximilian Macdonald as Romeo; and Flavio Gaete (Benvolio, Mercutio, Friar Lawrence, Prince, Balthasar), a twenty-year veteran classical musician from Chile and Anna Bikales (Nurse, Benvolio), harpist extraordinaire and Actor's Studio MFA graduate as principal musicians and supporting actors.

THE MASQUE OF NIGHT is executive produced by Leah Michalos, Michalos Management, produced by New Place Players and with General Management by The University of Akron Arts Administration Graduate Students: Gregory Hoffmeister, Sarah Saddleton, and Nova Stewart. THE MASQUE OF NIGHT features graphic design by Cristian Gastelo. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

