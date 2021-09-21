New Perspectives Theatre Company Presents SAFE SPACE: THREE READINGS FROM THE NYC ARTISTS CORPS

New Perspectives Theatre Company (NPTC) is pleased to announce SAFE SPACE, readings of three new plays under the auspices of the NYC Artist Corps Grant program, hosted by NPTC's Women's Work Project. Presentations are live, in-person on Saturday, October 9, Wednesday, October 20, and Friday, October 29, 2021. All performances are at NPTC Studio, 458 West 37th Street (at 10th Avenue). Admission is free to all events.

The Women's Work Project has been developing and supporting new works by female playrights since 1994. NPTC provides a variety of resources to emerging and mid-career writers including developmental labs, public presentations of readings and productions, and mentoring opportunities to further promote, encourage and educate this community of writers.

The first reading presented on October 9 at 7:00pm is How to Melt ICE (or How the Coyote Fell in Love with the Butterfly who tried to be a Lizard) by Amalia Oliva Rojas. The script is currently in development in the Women's Work Full-length LAB and, through a dynamic blend of magical realism and Mexican mythology, weaves a tale of three sisters whose lives are suddenly upended when their shared secret is revealed to a lover.

Additionally, we're delighted to host two other works by affiliated artists who have also received City Artist Corps grants:

Malini Singh McDonald's Insert Name ("A DNA Exploration") on October 20 at 7:00pm is performed by McDonald with Alexandra de Suze, Elizabeth June and Nicole Jesson and reflects their personal excavation of familial lore and lineage while seeking to better understand their lives through an intergenerational lens. On October 29 at 5:30pm, Anel Carmona's immersive and gripping Green Mist asks the question, "when the world of three different families collide during an inexplicable storm, is a mysterious and unabating green mist the only thing they should be afraid of?" Green Mist is directed by Shellen Lubin.

How to Melt ICE: October 9 @ 7:00pm: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170236958325

Insert Name ("A DNA Exploration"): October 20 @ 7pm; https://theatrebeyondbroadway.com/insert-name-a-dna-exploration/

Green Mist: October 29 @5:30pm: greenmistplay@gmail.com