New Musical ENDSVILLE to Premiere Virtually, Raising Funds for Black Theatre United and Broadway for Racial Justice

Tune in November 7 at 7:30 pm.

Endsville, an original musical with book, music, and lyrics by Kanyi C, will premier virtually on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30PM EST. There are no tickets for the event, however viewers will be encouraged to send a donation via Venmo to @Kanyi-Creppy. 100% of these donations will be split between Black Theatre United and Broadway For Racial Justice. In addition, Endsville merchandise - candles, totes, tumblers, and more - is available, with 100% of profits also being split between the two organizations above. The link to view the show (which will be "live"-streamed to YouTube and subsequently published for four days) will be available at https://www.kanyicmusic.com/endsville-2020, along with more information about the event including merchandise listings.

Endsville explores a town where young people who died at the same time as major cosmic events live through one another's memories. Though they cherish the town and the idea of staying young forever, they too dream of a day when they'll be able to return to Earth to finish their lives. When Jovie arrives during the total solar eclipse of 2017, it becomes clear that Endsville will never be the same again.

This virtual production features Kanyi C, Eric Elson, Julia Adams, Diamond Essence White, Brielle Rivera, and Wildlin Pierrevil. Rounding out the cast are Brianna Brice, David Dines, Matt Healey, Scott Hoke, Sabrina Kalman, McKenzie Kupres, April Lillard, Gary Lumpkin, Andrew Overton, Emma Pittman, Michael Swain-Smith, and Marthaluz Velez. Music direction is by Matt Healey and Kanyi C, with design and editing by Scott Hoke and Kanyi C. Stage management by Rozzie Heeger. Casting by Madison Sylvester and McKenzie Kupres.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You