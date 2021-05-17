New Musical BILLY & THE DREAMERZ to Be Featured on Musical Theatre Radio

Billy & The Dreamerz, a new original musical with book, music & lyrics by Neil Coombs and co-created by Grace Kosaka, was recently featured on Musical Theatre Radio, where the creators of the show invited listeners into the process of bringing a new musical to life and discussed the challenges and benefits of being a female and AAPI producer, one of the few shows ever to have that distinction.

Set in the tumultuous political and cultural landscape of the UK in the 1980's, Billy & The Dreamerz tells the story of a small-town band presented with the opportunity of a lifetime. As the winner of a national music contest, Billy & The Dreamerz are awarded the ultimate prize: going on tour in the USA. On the eve of their departure, tragedy strikes and Billy must choose between love, fame, and family.

"We couldn't be more excited to share Billy & The Dreamerz with audiences for the first time next season. I think we can all relate to being an outsider and struggling to choose between opportunity and obligation." said co-creator and producer Grace Kosaka. Added composer and book writer Neil Coombs "We started this project because we wanted to tell stories we rarely saw on stage and we want to do that in the most collaborative way possible. Musical Theatre Radio shares our passion for opening up the creative process and inviting the audience along for the journey."

Neil Coombs, born in the UK, raised in Australia has written & directed a number of feature films, most notably 'A Broken Life' (Tom Sizemore, Ving Rhames). Coombs describes his directing style as 'Filmed Theatre'. Neil's first original Musical 'Billy & the Dreamerz' is based on elements of his life.

Grace Kosaka is a Japanese-Canadian producer committed to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of theatre. She has a background in music and dance. Grace has raised millions of dollars for films including A Broken Life & The Last Hit. Kosaka is the Lead Producer of 'Billy & the Dreamerz'.

Musical Theatre Radio is dedicated to playing stage shows from the musical theatre repertoire ranging from the 1890's to now. Shows that are both popular and rare, exposing the listening audience to a broad range of productions from around the world with a focus on supporting new works. You can listen to MTR on Live 365 Radio on iPhone and Android, via Amazon Echo devices, or online at www.musicaltheatreradio.com.