New Horror-Suspense Musical HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY Will Debut at United Solo on Theatre Row

A new original musical, HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY makes its New York debut at United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row this October. United Solo is the world's largest theatre festival specifically for solo performances.

With music, lyrics and book by Tom Frueh (who also performs the show), HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY tells the story of Haven, a former New York executive who is obsessed with marrying Everly, the love of his life, and will stop at nothing—even murder—to make it happen.

This spellbinding tale begins late one night in a Manhattan storage facility where Haven is preparing to take Everly on a transatlantic “honeymoon” voyage. But when Everly's participation becomes increasingly doubtful, Haven decides to let nothing and no one derail his plans. What follows is a bizarre and suspenseful journey of mystery, uncertainty, uncontrollable passion—and unspeakable horror.

Regarding the project, Frueh says, “There really aren't all that many horror musicals in the musical theatre landscape, let alone in solo theatre, and it's been incredibly exciting to both write and rehearse it. As a composer, it's also given me an opportunity to explore and write music in a very unique musical genre, a style that feels totally new and different to me. It's been a thrilling time of discovery and creativity.”

Frueh, a writer, composer and actor, has worked extensively in theatre and film. HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY is his fourth original score. His first was for the musical HOUDINI, which was an Official Selection of the 2019 United Solo Theatre Festival. The production was named a Critic's Choice by All About Solo.

Direction is by Jen Jurek, the founder of Hallet's Cove Theater and Astoria Women's Improv. She has also worked extensively as a performer and uses the works of Viola Spolin in both teaching and directing.

Music direction and accompaniment are by Chris Piro, whose recent musical theatre credits include BROOKLYN: THE MUSICAL (CUNY: Baruch College), CABARET (Peregrine Theatre Company), DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS JR (White Plains Performing Arts Center), and the one-woman show, LIFE HACKS WITH MISS HAVISHAM, featuring Ms. Jurek.

HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY will be part of United Solo's 15th season on Theatre Row. It is among a diverse group of shows from around the world which were selected for the festival. The theatre is located at 410 W. 42nd Street in Manhattan between 9th and 10th Avenues.

HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY debuts at United Solo on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7 PM. Tickets may be purchased at the Theatre Row Box Office or at Click Here.