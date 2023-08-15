New Horror-Suspense Musical HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY Will Debut at United Solo on Theatre Row

United Solo is the world's largest theatre festival specifically for solo performances.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE Photo 1 La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project Photo 2 CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project
Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC Photo 3 Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC
Photos: First Look at S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS, Now Streaming through Sunday Photo 4 Photos: First Look at S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS, Now Streaming through Sunday

New Horror-Suspense Musical HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY Will Debut at United Solo on Theatre Row

New Horror-Suspense Musical HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY Will Debut at United Solo on Theatre Row

A new original musical, HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY makes its New York debut at United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row this October. United Solo is the world's largest theatre festival specifically for solo performances.

 

With music, lyrics and book by Tom Frueh (who also performs the show), HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY tells the story of Haven, a former New York executive who is obsessed with marrying Everly, the love of his life, and will stop at nothing—even murder—to make it happen.

 

This spellbinding tale begins late one night in a Manhattan storage facility where Haven is preparing to take Everly on a transatlantic “honeymoon” voyage. But when Everly's participation becomes increasingly doubtful, Haven decides to let nothing and no one derail his plans. What follows is a bizarre and suspenseful journey of mystery, uncertainty, uncontrollable passion—and unspeakable horror.

 

Regarding the project, Frueh says, “There really aren't all that many horror musicals in the musical theatre landscape, let alone in solo theatre, and it's been incredibly exciting to both write and rehearse it. As a composer, it's also given me an opportunity to explore and write music in a very unique musical genre, a style that feels totally new and different to me. It's been a thrilling time of discovery and creativity.”

 

Frueh, a writer, composer and actor, has worked extensively in theatre and film. HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY is his fourth original score. His first was for the musical HOUDINI, which was an Official Selection of the 2019 United Solo Theatre Festival. The production was named a Critic's Choice by All About Solo. 

 

Direction is by Jen Jurek, the founder of Hallet's Cove Theater and Astoria Women's Improv. She has also worked extensively as a performer and uses the works of Viola Spolin in both teaching and directing.

 

Music direction and accompaniment are by Chris Piro, whose recent musical theatre credits include BROOKLYN: THE MUSICAL (CUNY: Baruch College), CABARET (Peregrine Theatre Company), DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS JR (White Plains Performing Arts Center), and the one-woman show, LIFE HACKS WITH MISS HAVISHAM, featuring Ms. Jurek.

 

HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY will be part of United Solo's 15th season on Theatre Row. It is among a diverse group of shows from around the world which were selected for the festival. The theatre is located at 410 W. 42nd Street in Manhattan between 9th and 10th Avenues.

 

HAVEN WAITS FOR EVERLY debuts at United Solo on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7 PM. Tickets may be purchased at the Theatre Row Box Office or at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Open Jar Studios & Gignition Announces Call For Submissions From Writing Teams For BRO Photo
Open Jar Studios & Gignition Announces Call For Submissions From Writing Teams For BROADWAY SHARK TANK

Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database have announced the 2nd round of Broadway Shark Tank, a unique opportunity for Broadway musical writing teams to put their original show to a panel of industry experts.

2
Mari Blake to Star in World Premiere of SHADOWS From Face to Face Films Photo
Mari Blake to Star in World Premiere of SHADOWS From Face to Face Films

Mari Blake has been announced as the cast member to play Tatum Ross in the upcoming world premiere of Shadows, produced by Face to Face Films. The play, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, will debut on December 1, 2023, at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres. Get all the details about this highly anticipated production.

3
48th Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Winners Revealed Photo
48th Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Winners Revealed

Discover the winning plays from the 48th Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival. Find out which plays were chosen as winners in this highly anticipated festival. Get a glimpse of the exceptional talent showcased in this year's event.

4
Adam Sanks BAD DATES Adds Two More Dates At Stonewall Photo
Adam Sank's BAD DATES Adds Two More Dates At Stonewall

After four sold-out shows at the historic Stonewall Inn this summer, Adam Sank is returning to Stonewall for two additional performances of his acclaimed one-man show, 'Bad Dates: A One Man Show About Many Men,' on Oct. 7th and 14th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irish Musician Neil Byrne - Here Art Thou Concert
Rory Dolan's (8/22-8/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What Else is True?
Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (8/15-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mister Halston
Theatre Row Studio Theatre (11/08-11/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# San Diego Symphony, Rafael Payare, and Alisa Weilerstein at Carnegie Hall
Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Art in Focus: Dominique Fung at Rockefeller Center
Rockefeller Center (8/07-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Perennials: songs for every season
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (9/08-9/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You