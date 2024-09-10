New Georges Reveals 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Georges has announced its 2024/2025 Season. The season will kick off this fall with A Woman Among Women by Julia May Jonas, featuring music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong anddirection by Sarah Hughes. Co-produced with The Bushwick Starr, performances begin October 15, 2024, for a run through November 3, 2024, at The Bushwick Starr (419 Eldert Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237). The season will continue in 2025 with Two Sisters Find A Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods, written and performed by Emma Horwitz & Bailey Williams, and directed by Tara Elliott. Co-produced with Rattlestick Theater, performances begin March 28, 2025, for a run through April 26, 2025, at HERE (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013). A third production will be announced at a later date.



“If it takes a village to make a play these days: we’re happy villagers,” says Artistic Director/Producer . “Following successful producing partnerships earlier this year—Grief Hotel with Clubbed Thumb and Hilma with The Wilma Theater—we head into two dream co-productions in 2024-25, both plays that emerged from New Georges programs. I think I’ve been waiting my whole career for Julia May Jonas to come along and write ‘response plays’ to canonical male-experience plays, and now A Woman Among Women will open the new Bushwick Starr. Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams’ Two Sisters... is an ideal collaboration with Rattlestick—delightful and unexpectedly layered. We’re excited, too, to honor Emily Morse, Artistic Director of New Dramatists, at our Big Benefit gala on September 23.”

A Woman Among Women

Co-produced with The Bushwick Starr

By Julia May Jonas

Music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong

Directed by Sarah Hughes

October 15 to November 3, 2024

At The Bushwick Starr

It’s Cleo’s backyard, Roy’s back in town, and Christine’s brought information. I mean, basil. A riff off Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, A Woman Among Women interrogates catharsis, tragic heroes, and what we expect from our mothers.

A Woman Among Women is part of Julia May Jonas’ 5-play cycle ALL LONG TRUE AMERICAN STORIES, in which she reimagines canonical 20th-century American male-experience plays as they’d be experienced by other people, mostly women.



A Woman Among Women is the third collaboration between New Georges and The Bushwick Starr. Plans for this production began in fall 2017, interrupted by the pandemic and further postponed by the Starr’s move to a new space. A Woman Among Women will be the opening production in the new theater.



The cast for A Woman Among Women will include Brittany K. Allen (Redwood), Gabriel Brown (“The Good Fight”), Annie Fang(Usus), Zoë Geltman (Kara & Emma & Barbara & Miranda), Hannah Heller (Strange Window), LUCY KAMINSKY (Family Happiness),Drew Lewis (Redwood), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Between Riverside and Crazy), and (Twelfth Night).

Two Sisters Find A Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods

Co-produced with Rattlestick Theater

Written and Performed by Emma Horwitz & Bailey Williams

Directed by Tara Elliott

Production Design by Normandy Sherwood

Part of Rattlestick Theater’s “On the Road” season

March 28 to April 26, 2025

At HERE

In every woods, there is a box. The box is full of lesbian erotica. Emma and Bailey are going to read some for you. Set inside an intimate archive of towering bankers boxes, Two Sisters… teases a literary reading, a dialogue, an interview, a magazine. A researcher collides with a librarian, paranormal investigators are abducted by aliens, and a pet shop owner receives a late-night visitor. As these narratives weave and connect, the private becomes public. Two Sisters… asks how we become visible to ourselves.

​

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods was originally developed in New Georges’ Audrey Residency program. A workshop production was presented in January 2024 by The Exponential Festival at the Loading Dock Theatre.

The remainder of the creative team for Two Sisters… will be announced at a later date.

Comments