New Astrology-Inspired Musical SIGNS OF LIFE Announced

Astro Lab Productions has announced its inaugural project, a new musical Signs Of Life with book, music, and lyrics by Christopher DeLair. The project is being led by Executive Producer James Rocco who is also serving as Director. Lead producer is the company's CEO, Erin Coomer.

Signs Of Life explores a young man's magical return to his chaotic childhood. Christopher is a struggling musician in his early thirties living - as he describes it - a "life in the air" floating carefree among the clouds, his mind disassociated from his troubled life. Yet he is increasingly visited by painful flashbacks to the past and the traumatic home life he escaped.

We see young Chris discovering a late night TV infomercial - a pitch for a book that promises emotional relief by connecting its reader with the 12 Signs of the Zodiac. He sends for it and amazingly, it works! One by one the Astrological Signs manifest, embodied by the feminine and transformed into voices that send him on a musically and visually transcendent journey that guides both older Chris and younger Chris through the tricky process of growing up, finding a voice, and healing the past.

"Christopher DeLair is an amazing new voice in musical theatre that is pushing the form into uncharted territories," says the work's director James Rocco. "Signs Of Life so beautifully blends profound introspection with magical bursts of energy, light, and love celebrating that which makes us all divinely human."

"Signs of Life is a singularly original work of art that blends vulnerability and humor into a world of thrilling mystical imagination. With an all-female presenting ensemble, each unique song is supported by a powerful sound that envelops anyone in the room. Working with Christopher DeLair to develop this piece has been the highlight of our year!" says lead producer Erin Coomer.

Astro Lab is a new theatre production company based in Seattle set out to build stellar musical experiences for audiences big and small, worldwide. The primary focus is developing new works with new artists, working with each opportunity to help a show find its best home and its natural audience.

A workshop of Signs Of Life directed by James Rocco, will take place in New York City and will be announced in the coming months.

SIGNS OF LIFE a new musical

Book Music and Lyrics by Christopher DeLair

Executive Producer and Director James Rocco

Lead Producer Erin Coomer

signsoflifemusical.com

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Christopher DeLair (Book, Music and Lyrics) Christopher is a NYC born, Seattle-based composer. He's been playing piano and writing songs since he was a child, and Signs of Life will be his first major work as writer of both the script and score. He is a nature lover, and a certified Astrologer. Aquarius to a fault, he is passionate about all the esoteric sciences. He identifies as the boy who fell to Earth. Past writing projects include: More Than a Feeling, an original, 7- episode series featuring the students at Shorecrest High-school. Many stand-alone songs have been featured in New York's cabaret scene, most recently a concert at Symphony Space to raise money for ALS and to celebrate the life and talent of the late Rebecca Luker.

James Rocco (Director) James Rocco's theatrical work has been seen on Broadway, London, Off-Broadway, Tokyo, Film, Recordings, and in Concert Halls worldwide. He began his career as a NYC-based child actor and directed his first show in NYC at 16. His adult career began as the co-creator of the off-Broadway cult hits Nite Club Confidential and Hooked on the 70s. He followed that by joining the original Broadway Production of Cats as "The Rum Tum Tugger" and national productions of Jesus Christ Superstar as "Judas" and Into The Woods as "The Witch." As a director/choreographer he has put his stamp on a variety of works including The Wizard of Oz (Madison Square Garden), Singin' In the Rain (Papermill Playhouse), Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Broadway Asia) Chess (San Diego Starlight and Stage One), Annie (Ogunquit Playhouse), Big River (Music Theatre Wichita and Papermill Playhouse), Yankee Doodle Dandy (World Premiere at 5th Avenue Theatre), White Christmas (5th Avenue Theatre) among many more. For twelve years, James led The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts as Producing Artistic Director and in 2019, he was recognized by The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds for "30 Years of Dedication, Craft, and Contribution To the Theater" at their annual Broadway Salutes Ceremony.

Erin Coomer (Lead Producer) With over thirty years of musical theatre experience, Erin is a passionate advocate for the arts. She has a BA in Music Education and Vocal Performance and a background in songwriting and production. Erin has spent the past two decades supporting organizations for young people in Seattle. Erin believes strongly that community involvement is a vital part of life. In 2023, Erin co-founded Astro Lab Productions for the purpose of supporting new artists and new works of art. She envisions the company growing to become a place where people from all walks of life can find and discover their voice and create impact within the broader community through art. She is thrilled to be giving a voice to the work of Christopher DeLair with Signs of Life, the premiere production of Astro Lab. Learn more at the website astrolab.productions.

Comments