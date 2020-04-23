National Black Theatre's Playwright Residency Deadline Extended

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre (NBT) is now accepting application submissions for its I AM SOUL Playwright Residency Program. Due to the disruption to the artistic community caused by COVID-19, the deadline for submission has been extended to Monday, May 11, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST. To gain access to the application and learn more about the program, visit www.nationalblacktheatre.org. Inquiries about the application process should be directed to submit@nationalblacktheatre.org.

The I AM SOUL Playwright Residency, founded in 2013, is the only play development program in the country with a commitment to production that is dedicated to supporting Black playwrights whose work demonstrates exceptional artistic merit, innovation and excellence in the theatrical field. Envisioned as a dream MFA program, the residency also seeks to unleash the soul of a playwright so they can develop, hone and explore new ways of artistic expression in a safe, supportive and transformative environment. Working with NBT's artistic director, program coordinator and staff, the selected playwright(s) will develop a new play during the eighteen-month residency. The process culminates with a workshop production during NBT's season.

With I AM SOUL, NBT seeks to deepen the artistic relationship between Black theatrical institutions and Black playwrights in order to re-establish Black theatrical institutions as the foremost supporters and producers of new works created by groundbreaking Black playwrights. This residency is a part of NBT's Soul Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery) which works to diversify the narratives being developed and produced about Black lifestyle in American theatre by playwrights, directors and producers.

"Fifty-two years ago our founder, Dr. Teer, had a vision and more than half a century later, built on her unwavering investment in that vision, NBT continues to manifest her dreams by providing dynamic, vital programming that deepens our investment in new cultural productions by Black artists," said NBT Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory. "Through this playwright residency, NBT is generating a home for brave voices, one that sparks creative conversations and allows writers to unleash their artistic voices to allow our community to find healing."

Former recipients of this residency include Dennis A. Allen II, Angelica Chéri, Lee Edward Colston II, Eric Micha Holmes, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Nambi E. Kelley, Derek Lee McPhatter, Aurin Squire and Mfoniso Udofia. Current residents are Oya Mae Duchess-Davis, Tracey Conyer Lee and TyLie Shider.





