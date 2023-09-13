National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Directors and Music Directors For the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

The festival takes place on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, at New World Stages.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING Photo 2 Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO! Photo 3 The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!
New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October Photo 4 New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October

National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Directors and Music Directors For the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the creative teams for the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Now in its 35th year, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS is a must-attend event for theatre producers, presenters and developers from around the world. This industry-only festival offers the chance to discover eight new musicals presented in 45-minute concert presentations over two days. As a non-profit organization, NAMT funds the Festival entirely through donations, sponsorships and contributions which underwrite all production costs.

Directors for this year’s Festival include Rebecca Aparicio (Latinx Playwrights Circle), Dev Bondarin (Associate Artistic Director, Prospect Theater Company), Catie Davis (Broadway/Tour: Beetlejuice), Bo Frazier (Chicago: tick, tick…BOOM!), Kimille Howard (Artistic Director, Lucille Lortel Theatre’s NYC Public High School Playwrighting Fellowship), Jess McLeod (Woolly Mammoth BOLD Resident Director), Leora Morris (Alliance Theatre: Ride the Cyclone) and Abbey O’Brien (Broadway: Waitress, Jagged Little Pill).

Music Directors for this year’s Festival include Kurt Crowley (Broadway: Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), Andrea Grody (Broadway: The Band’s Visit), Jesse Kissel (Broadway: Chicago, The Visit), Lily Ling (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Anessa Marie (Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger), Patrick Sulken (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors) and Alyssa Kay Thompson (Broadway: 1776).

The Festival will also welcome eight participants to the Festival Observership for Early-Career Directors. This Directing Observership provides artists from underrepresented groups with the opportunity to join the musical theatre development process through each step of building a staged reading presentation. The 2023 cohort includes Cooper Ellis, Abigail Holland, Nikki Mirza, Aidan Pauer, Tah-Janay Shayoñe, Joyah Love Spangler, Tyra Ann-Marie Wilson and Wanye’ Yoakum.

Thomas Bertron and India Shanelle will join the Festival producing team as Line Producers.

The Festival has introduced musical theatre producers to nearly 300 musicals and over 500 writers from around the world. As a direct result of the FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, more than 85% of the shows presented have gone on to subsequent readings, workshops, productions or tours; been licensed; and/or recorded on cast albums. Some past Festival shows include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lizard Boy, Teeth, Benny & Joon, Darling Grenadine, Ordinary Days, Striking 12, It Shoulda Been You, Interstate and Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many others.

Free Registration for industry members is now open at www.namt.org/festival.

This year, a committee of 18 theatre professionals selected eight new musicals out of 575 submissions—the Festival’s largest submission pool ever. The musicals chosen for the 35th Annual Festival are:

Fallout (Music & Lyrics by Dmitry Koltunov, Book by David Goldsmith), Fountain (Book, Music & Lyrics by Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak), Fountain of You (Book & Lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Music by Faye Chiao), Mija (Music & Lyrics by Anna Gilbert and Gaby Moreno, Book by Evynne Hollens & Rebecca Tourino Collinsworth), Never Be King (Music by Charlie H. Ray & Sam Columbus, Book & Lyrics by Charlie H. Ray), The Oscar Micheaux Project (Working Title) (Music by Alphonso Horne, Lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney Jr. & Peter Mills, Book by Jesse L. Kearney Jr. & Cara Reichel, Additional Music by Peter Mills), Wonder Boy (Book, Music & Lyrics by Jaime Jarrett), Yoko's Husband's Killer's Japanese Wife, Gloria (Book by Brandy Hoang Collier, Lyrics by Clare Fuyuko Bierman, Music by Erika Ji).

Casting for each musical and further programming details will be announced soon.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The Cell Theater Extends COMMUNION for Additional Week Photo
The Cell Theater Extends COMMUNION for Additional Week

After selling out all initially scheduled performances, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in association with Spin Cycle will present an additional week of performances of their developmental production of COMMUNION, written and performed by Matthew LaBanca and directed by Kira Simring.

2
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Princess Bride, Extended For Weekend Run Photo
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Princess Bride, Extended For Weekend Run

C.A.G.E. Theatre Company, in a co-production with the Kraine Theater will present As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, written and directed by Michael Hagins. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
United Solo Theatre Fall Festival Opens This Month Photo
United Solo Theatre Fall Festival Opens This Month

Currently in its fifteenth season, United Solo Theatre’s fall festival opens on September 25 and runs through November 19, 2023. Learn more about the season lineup here!

4
Knowledge Workings Theater To Welcome Emma Taylor Miller To The Cast Of THE JESTERS WIFE Photo
Knowledge Workings Theater To Welcome Emma Taylor Miller To The Cast Of THE JESTER'S WIFE

KNOWLEDGE WORKINGS THEATER LLC has revealed Emma Taylor Miller will be taking over the title role in the world premiere production of THE JESTER'S WIFE, written and directed by T.J. Elliott.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady Fortune
Corpus Christi Church (11/19-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You