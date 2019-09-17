NYTB Begins 40th Anniversary Season With THE NUTCRACKER

NYTB kicks off their 40th Anniversary Season with performances of their "irresistible" (The New York Times), "ingenious" (New York Observer) production of Keith Michael's The Nutcracker, December 13-15, at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street, NYC-between Park and Madison Avenues). With this hour-long production innovatively choreographed by Keith Michael, from the Co.'s Once Upon a Ballet Series (suitable for ages 3+), NYTB continues its annual tradition of enchanting New York audiences of children and adults alike. This timeless, inventive re-imagined classic, danced to Tchaikovsky's beloved score and set in an Art Nouveau style (circa 1907), brims with "sweetness, fun and intimacy" (The New York Times). The set is designed by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, and costumes are designed by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan (Resident Costume Designer at the Metropolitan Opera).

NYTB will return in 2020 with their annual REP performances at Danspace Project (February 13-15), followed by performances of Sleeping Beauty (March 7 & 8 at Florence Gould Hall). More information on these events will soon be announced.

Performances of The Nutcracker will take place December 13-15 at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street). The December 13 performance will take place at 6pm, while performances on December 14 & 15 will take place at 11am, 1pm, and 3:30pm. Tickets go on sale September 17 at nytb.org, and are $30 for adults and $17 for children

Keith Michael conceived and choreographed New York Theatre Ballet's current The Nutcracker (2011-2019), previous production of The Nutcracker (1985-2010) as well as The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies (selected by Lincoln Center Institute for their 2002-2003 touring season), GOOSE!, and L'Histoire du Soldat. His performance career has included New York Theatre Ballet, The Vanaver Caravan, David Parker and The Bang Group, and The New York Baroque Dance Company, among many others. Mr. Michael has a BFA from Case Western Reserve University, a Certificate in Arts Administration from New York University, has been Production Coordinator for the Dance Division at The Juilliard School since 1997, and has facilitated thousands of performances nationally and internationally, wearing a large variety of production hats. He is also an urban naturalist, leading New York City WILD! birding and nature walks throughout the NYC boroughs, is a regular contributor to WestView News: The Voice of the West Village, and has published four books of writing and photography: Once Around the Block: A Birder's Year in the West Village, 1000 Days: World Trade Center Rising, Take Me to the River, and Let's Go Out! which can be previewed at www.keithmichaelnyc.com

Diana Byer is the founder and Artistic Director of NYTB and New York Theatre Ballet School. She is a répétiteur for The Antony Tudor Trust, a member of the Board of Directors of the Dance Notation Bureau, an Education Ambassador for The New York Pops, on the Dance Portal Advisory Board of The Children's Museum of Manhattan, and on the Selection Committees of The Bessies and Clive Barnes Awards. She has staged the ballets of Antony Tudor for American Ballet Theatre and The Hartt School and the ballets of Agnes De Mille for the Alabama Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. She coached the principals for the Columbia Pictures film, Center Stage. Ms. Byer was selected by Good Housekeeping Magazine as the 2018 Humanitarian Hero. She was a long-time pupil and colleague of Margaret Craske, who was Director of Ballet Instruction at New York Theatre Ballet School until her retirement.

With its ever-expanding repertory, NYTB's cutting-edge programming brings fresh insight to classic revivals paired with the modern sensibilities of both established and up-and-coming choreographers. Going strong after 40 years, NYTB's diversity in repertory explores the past while boldly taking risks on the future with respected programs: NYTB/CHAMBER WORKS with REP, the Once Upon a Ballet Series, the New York Theatre Ballet School and the LIFT Community Services Program.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You