NEON CAVIAR to Present MY UNFINISHED GIRL at The Cell Theater

NEON CAVIAR will present My Unfinished Girl at The Cell Theater in Chelsea on Saturday, October 16th at 7:30pm, made possible by a grant from the New York City Artist Corps.

My Unfinished Girl is a devised exploratory work by Stephanie Jean Lane (SLEEP NO MORE), Kyra Sims (NY Neo-Futurists) and Sarah Todes (GAMP) that combines live French horn, dance, and visual/digital art to examine what it means to be unfinished in life.

Three avatars represent different ways The Unfinished manifests: un-responded-to emails play as Matilda Do-Right Do-Right (Stephanie Jean Lane) struggles to remember choreography from shows she's never performed; The Herald (Kyra Sims) explodes with music and big ideas that quickly fade; and Ta (Sarah Todes) interviews people about the things that feel unfinished in their lives.

The performance is in conjunction with artist collective Tenth Intervention, who will be performing live music alongside a silent film.

My Unfinished Girl was previously workshopped in August of this year for NEON CAVIAR's Neon Nights at The Carriage House in the Western Catskills.

Admission is free but tickets can be reserved at mug.eventbrite.com.

Image: Stephanie Jean Lane in My Unfinished Girl.