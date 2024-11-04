Musical Theatre Factory to Present é Boylan's THE SOUND WE SHARE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre Factory will present The Sound We Share, an innovative concert experience led by artist é boylan. This live, immersive event will take place on November 10 at 3pm at Red Eye NY and reimagines the traditional concert format, inviting both performers and the audience into a journey of shared sound and collaborative creation.

The evening will explore the idea of sound as a collective experience, blending the talents of a dynamic ensemble under the musical direction of Noga Cabo with the support of Music Copy Assistant Timothy Brown. Performers Genesis Adelia Collado, Simón Gómez Villegas, along with musicians Storm Thomas, Sofia Geck, Sabrina Isaac, and Joshua Dent, will join forces to create a concert atmosphere that is less about performance and more about co-creation. With Stage Manager Ellery Brown supporting the production, this event is set to push the boundaries of musical storytelling and audience engagement.

"The Sound We Share represents the spirit of boundary-pushing work that MTF stands for. By transforming the concert format, this event empowers artists and audiences to come together in meaningful, collective creation," says Artistic Director, Brisa Areli Muñoz

What to Expect:

• Audience Interaction: Audience members are invited to engage with the performers in real-time, adding new layers of sound and meaning.

• Collective Soundscape: Through improvisational elements and live experimentation, each performer and musician contributes to a singular, evolving soundscape.

• Intimate Setting: The event's format allows audience members to feel the rhythm, pulse, and heart of the music, immersing them fully into the collaborative nature of live creation.

Tickets: Tickets will be $30 until November 3rd and $40 from then on. For those who can't attend in person, $15 streaming tickets are available to experience the event remotely.

For tickets and more information, visit mtf.nyc/events.

About é boylan

é boylan (they/them) is a New York City based director, creator, and composer developing new work towards trans liberation. Selected honors include: New Writer in Residence at Lincoln Center Theater, Musical Theatre Factory Makers Cohort II, 2025-27 Venturous Play List, 2024 MacDowell Fellow, 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant (Finalist), 2022 Relentless Award (Honorable mention), 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission (Finalist), 2023/24 NAMT Fall Conferences (Finalist), 2024 Polyphone Artist, 2023 SPACE on Ryder Farm Creative Resident, 2018 & 2021 O'Neill Resident Artist, 2019 Trans Lab Fellow, 2019-20 Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, 2021 Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriter, 2021 Prospect Theater Co. MT Lab, 2022 MTFxR Garage Artist, and 2020-22 Roundabout Theatre Co. Directors Group. Graduate of The University of Chicago and National Theater Institute. www.eboylan.com

