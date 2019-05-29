Musical Cult Film THE APPLE To Screen At The Tank June 21st

In 1980, a movie musical predicted the far-off future of 1994, a dystopian world of disco, biblical prophecies, and sparkling shoulder pads. In Menahem Golan's magnum opus, The Apple, the '60s way of love is pitted against the new age of corporate greed, but nothing can stop the rise of fascistic media mogul and possible Mephistopheles, Mr. Boogalow!

Join two megafans who feel that this film does yet not have the cult following it deserves, for a special screening of The Apple! If you are a fan of musicals, campy cinema, or raucous midnight screenings, then you can't afford to miss this night of costumes, laughter, and BIM marks! The night's event will feature an artist's overture, where a very special guest will interpret The Apple in ten minutes. There will be a drinking game during the screening itself, and dancing in your seat will be strongly encouraged! Afterwards, there will be time left for audience commentary and special prizes!

The Apple at the Tank, June 21st @ 10:30. Tickets are $10:

https://www.thetanknyc.org/calendar/theapple

Hosted by Andrew Sanford & Mikael Page

With Special Guest Robert Price





