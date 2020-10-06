Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Presents XINGU

Live streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, on October 10th, 2020 at 8 PM, EDT.

The groundbreaking reading series continues as Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" reading: XINGU, a one-act play by Kimberly Wadsworth based on a short story by Edith Wharton, live streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, on October 10th, 2020 at 8 PM, EDT. Talkback to follow including audience questions via chat. Watch at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org. Schedule and information: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/virtualplayhouse



The members of the Hillbridge Ladies' Cultural Club have myriad resentments among them, but they are united in their enthusiasm for today's guest: the renowned and provocative author, Osric Dane. That none of them have read her lastest book--the subject of today's meeting and talk--should hardly stand in the way of their showing off their wit and insight. When Ms. Dane arrives, she quickly sees through their pretense and, what's more, their petty savagery towards a would-be member of their club. Together, the two outsiders take the insiders on a journey of comeuppance as none but Edith Wharton could so deliciously conceive.



Discussion following the reading, including audience participation.



The reading will be directed by Suzanne Toren and features Rachel Botchan, Kersti Bryan, Allyson Johnson, Emily Jon Mitchell, Carla Mondo, Romy Nordlinger, Greta Quispe, and Gabra Zackman



Edith Wharton (1862 -1937) was a preeminent chronicler of turn of the century high society in her novels and short stories, and with 1920's The Age of Innocence, she became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize. Born into the upper reaches of America's privileged class, she was able to capture its nuance, cadence, and limitations. Yet she described that world with both a satiric detachment and an acutely feeling sense of human struggle within. Among her other best known works are Ethan Frome, The Custom of the Country, Old New York, and The Reef. She traveled extensively with her husband, and after their divorce in 1913, relocated from the home she had designed (The Mount, in Lenox MA) to France. She was active in reporting from the French front lines in World War I, and worked with a broad array of relief efforts during and after the war, earning the title of Chevalier of the Legion of Honor. Edith Wharton died of a stroke in her country estate outside of Paris in 1937.



Kimberly Wadsworth is a stage manager, author and a longtime friend to Metropolitan Playhouse. Her adaptation of Xingu premiered at the Playhouse in 2001; part of our short works festival Midsummer Getaway.



UPCOMING READINGS

www.metropolitanplayhouse.org

Every Saturday night at 8 pm



October 17, 2020

REPRESENTING T. A. BUCK, by Edna Ferber and read by Michèle LaRue - Women brought new opportunities to traveling sales when they joined the ranks, including some for the meet cute romance. But not with the competition.



October 24, 2020

VOTE THE NEW MOON, by Alfred Kronberg - Time has come for a new moon, and the battle is on between the Blue and the Red. Beware the Purple Catfish in this fantastical parody of electoral politics.



October 31, 2020

THE WAR of the WORLDS, by H.G. Wells and adapted for Orson Welles' Mercury Theater. A Hallowe'en tradition if there should be one.





The Playhouse's virtual readings serve to help us compensate performing artists, so particularly hurt during this long "pause." Information about the theater's ARTISTS RELIEF FUND may be found at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/covidaid.

