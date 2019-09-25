Mentalist Jason Suran Returns To Summon Spirits At A Historic Chelsea Mansion

Renowned mentalist Jason Suran returns after site specific installations around the country for a fall engagement of THE OTHER SIDE beginning on Wednesday, October 9th.

Now in its fourth year, THE OTHER SIDE is an intimate recreation of a true Victorian séance. Each evening, 17 brave participants will be invited to the historic Norwood Mansion in Chelsea where they will embark on a journey through the dark history of spiritualism, unravel the mysteries of the house itself, and ultimately attempt a séance of their own. In contrast to conventional immersive theatre, which seeks to give large groups of audience members a variety of individual experiences, this microtheatre event will strive to give a small group of strangers a powerful and unifying experience.

The website below contains information about this unique experience and tickets start at $130 which includes a custom signature cocktail, a unique keepsake from the show, and post-show access to Norwood's members-only five story mansion in Chelsea. Founded in 2007, Norwood is a unique and vibrant private members Club which draws its membership through New York's creative arts community. The house offers a unique, stylish and comfortable environment for members to dine, drink, connect, collaborate and thrive. Norwood also hosts monthly member events including film screenings, art exhibits, panels, live performances, drawing classes, wine dinners and more inside a perfectly preserved 1847 mansion listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. Participants must be 21 years or older and either cocktail or Victorian attire is highly encouraged. Production photos are also available upon request.

More information can be found at www.facetheotherside.com.

Jason Suran is one of the most sought after performers of mentalism in America. His unique blend of illusion and storytelling has been featured on major networks such as NBC and on stages around the world from Haiti to Dubai. When not performing, Jason also works as a private consultant helping executives improve their own skills of observation in the boardroom. Currently, Jason performs as a main cast member of the critically acclaimed show Speakeasy Magick at the McKittrick Hotel and is a regular headliner of New York's longest running magic show Monday NIght Magic. In 2019, he was made an artist-in-residence at the exclusive Norwood Club in lower Manhattan where his theatrical séance, The Other Side, has enjoyed an extended sold-out run ... He takes no responsibility for bent spoons found in any of these locations.

THE OTHER SIDE is produced by Adam Rei Siegel and Jason Suran in association with Wildrence Theatre Company. Script by Eli Bosnick and Jason Suran, Set designed by Roberto Garcia and Cinder Petrichor, prop design by Tanvi Malik, graphic design by Rodrigo Lizarraga, sound design by Tim Boyce and features creative consulting by Ayla Weisz and magic consulting by Todd Robbins, Kevin Kapinos and Kent Axell.





