Mass Transit Theater Gets Ready For 2024/2025 Season With Latino Representation

Brazilian actress Juliana Silva de Sales joins Mass Transit Theater Company for 2024/25 season as a special guest star.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Mass Transit Theater Gets Ready For 2024/2025 Season With Latino Representation

Brazilian actress Juliana Silva de Sales is about to shine in the upcoming 2024/25 season of Mass Transit Theater Company as a special Guest Star.

Juliana has loved acting and singing all her life. Her big break came when she got the lead role in "Acorda Brasil" at São Paulo's famous Frei Caneca theater. The play, written by Antônio Ermírio de Mores and directed by José Possi Neto, let Juliana work with well-known people in Brazilian TV and cinema like Arlete Salles, Petrônio Gontijo, Norival Rizzo, Luiz Guilherme, Renato Caldas, and more.

After the success of "Acorda Brasil," Juliana joined Cia Grite de Teatro, a big theater company in São Paulo. There, she acted in important roles in plays like "Tempo Vagabundo," "Pelo Avesso," "Arquivo Morto," and "O Pequeno Menino e a Gota Sagrada," all directed by the award-winning Kleber Di Lazzari. Cia Grite de Teatro is known for talking about modern social and political issues through theater and has won many awards in Brazilian theater.

Now, after taking a short break to learn a second language, Juliana is getting ready to join Mass Transit Theater for their 2024 and 2025 season as a guest star. She'll play important roles in different shows. Mass Transit Street Theater & Video (MTSTV) is a theater company in the Bronx that's been around for 50 years. They're famous for mixing storytelling, spoken word, music, and dance. Since 1970, MTSTV has been working with racial equality and social justice through original plays, workshops, and events for people of all ages in theaters, neighborhoods, schools, and community centers.

In 2024 and 2025, MTSTV will have two plays: "Power Myths" and "CPR." "Power Myths" is a fun show for kids aged 6-12. It celebrates the cool powers we all have inside us, like courage, kindness, and wisdom. On the other hand, "CPR" talks about a recent problem between the police and school staff in NYC. It looks at how power works in schools, police stations, and neighborhoods. Ty Quan Payne wrote and directed this interesting play that's sure to grab people's attention with its smart storytelling.



Recommended For You