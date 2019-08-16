Mark William COME CROON WITH ME Announced At The Actors' Temple

Carol Ostrow AND THE ACTORS' TEMPLE BOARD OF DIRECTORS are celebrating their 103rd year with a Fall Benefit for the temple, Mark William, COME CROON WITH ME. Mark William, an incredibly talented young singer and dancer who frequently appears on New York stages, will be performing in the beautiful shul on 47th Street. The benefit will take place on Monday, Novemer 18, 2019 from 7:30pm-10:00pm in their very own recently renovated sanctuary located at 339 West 47th Street, NYC. $75 tickets are now on sale at www.theactorstemple.org/events.

Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Williams performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to a??Henry Mancinia?? with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Both critics and audiences are over the moon for Mark William.

Clint Edwards is the music director and Preston & Richard Ridge are co-directors.

Mark William, COME CROON WITH ME is Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:30 pm-10:00 pm. Tickets are $75 including refreshments served in the newly renovated lower level, are now available online at www.theactorstemple.org/events or by calling 917-359-1249.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You