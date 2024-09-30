Mark Garcia's GOAT BLOOD to Premiere at Under St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Latine Folklore, Queer Identity, and a Dark Exploration of PERSONAL DEMONS mixed in a cauldron of Goat Blood! October 18, 19 and 26, Under St. Marks, 94 St Marks Pl, New York.

Written by Mark-Eugene Garcia and directed by Rodrigo Ernesto Bolanos, "Goat Blood" is a supernatural thriller infused with Latine folklore, queer identity, and a dark exploration of personal demons. At its core, the play follows Pablo and Owen, two coworkers waiting in the woods for a casual double date. What begins as lighthearted banter turns into something much deeper as Pablo's haunted past resurfaces in the form of a terrifying Chupacabra-an ancient monster tied to his roots.

The cast includes Sergio Caetano, Gabriel Rosario, Hraban Luyat and Coyote Caliente

As the night unfolds, Owen's skepticism is shattered when the creature begins hunting them. But the Chupacabra is not just a monster-it's a manifestation of secrets, guilt, and unresolved trauma that Pablo has carried since losing his little brother years ago. Now, the two men must face their pasts, their desires, and the very real possibility of death.

"Goat Blood" combines intense horror with moments of dark humor and tenderness, tackling themes of cultural identity, masculinity, and forbidden attraction in the face of a relentless supernatural force.

Mark-Eugene Garcia, a Chicano playwright and member of the Dramatists Guild and A.S.C.A.P, graduated from the City College of New York. He studied book and lyric writing with the Academy of New Musical Theatre and the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. ​His achievements include the 2021 Jerry Harrington Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Musical Theatre, the 2018 UnFringed Festival Best of Festival Award, a 2016 Vancouver Ovation Award nomination, a 2013 Planet Connections Outstanding Book of a New Musical nomination, and the 2012 Jacob Weiser Playwriting Award for a Fully Realized Drama.

