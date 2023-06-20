Madeline Barr's DIARY PLAY to be Presented At Arts On Site In July

The play is a conversation between Madeline as a fourteen/fifteen year old and a twenty-eight/twenty-nine year old.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Madeline Barr's 'Diary Play' directed by Molly Collier (both LAByrinth Theater Company members) will show July 8th at 6:30 and 8:30 PM at Arts on Site.

The play (which was previously workshopped at LAByrinth Theater Company and Dramatic Question Theater) is a conversation between Madeline as a fourteen/fifteen year old and a twenty-eight/twenty-nine year old. Using Madeline's real life diary entries, a playlist straight out of 2007, and an all knowing God/DJ played by Molly Collier, 'Diary Play' is an examination of how one woman's sense of self evolves (and remains the same) over the course of fifteen years.

Tickets here:Click Here.





