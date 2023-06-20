Madeline Barr's DIARY PLAY to be Presented At Arts On Site In July

Madeline Barr's 'Diary Play' directed by Molly Collier (both LAByrinth Theater Company members) will show July 8th at 6:30 and 8:30 PM at Arts on Site.

The play (which was previously workshopped at LAByrinth Theater Company and Dramatic Question Theater) is a conversation between Madeline as a fourteen/fifteen year old and a twenty-eight/twenty-nine year old. Using Madeline's real life diary entries, a playlist straight out of 2007, and an all knowing God/DJ played by Molly Collier, 'Diary Play' is an examination of how one woman's sense of self evolves (and remains the same) over the course of fifteen years.

Tickets here:Click Here.