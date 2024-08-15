MY UNCLE SAM Comes To Queens In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year, My Uncle Sam is coming to the 3AM Theatre. My Uncle Sam which follows the life of a remarkable Russian Jewish immigrant who became an international vaudeville star in the early 1900s and was present at some of the most pivotal parts of the early nineteenth century, plays Friday, September 27th at 7PM and Saturday, September 28th at 3PM.

Born in Russia in 1891, Sami Silverstein joined a wave of turn-of-the-century immigrants who came to America seeking a better life. After a near-death experience as an aviator, he returned to his love of building bicycles which eventually landed him on a vaudeville stage as Sam Barton of the Barton Bros. act. Marriage, family and an international career all come careening towards a spectacular yet tragic ending as he dies backstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York on the eve of World War II. Written and performed by Marc Frost, directed by Jeremy Aluma, and based on a true story, My Uncle Sam combines tongue-in-cheek humor and a dash of derring-do, and this one-person show recreates an era of great ingenuity, triumph and heartbreak.

The show first began development when Marc learned from his grandmother that he had a great-great uncle who had been an international vaudeville star. Marc met with some of Uncle Sam Barton's family including his two children Lloyd and Marilyn Barton who provided oral history memories and two of Sam's grandchildren including Jeff Barton and Arlene Jacobelli who provided ample research documents. The show underwent development starting in 2019 under the direction of Jeremy Aluma, former Executive Director of the Alliance for Jewish Theater.

Tickets to My Uncle Sam are currently on sale by visiting Eventbrite. General admission (not including fees) is $20 with $15 discount tickets available. More information on My Uncle Sam can be found at theaterunspeakable.com.

