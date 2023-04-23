MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF

'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).

The play centers around Molly and Ted, a married couple, who are invited to a celebratory dinner party that turns into a night of personal revelations and sexual awakenings. The play explores what it means to find happiness in relationships in our modern society through humor and wit.

The play stars Dani Heslin (Molly), Will Sanders (Ted), Sean Logan (Piotr), Pixie Esmonde (Polly), Jazz Sunpanich (Bren), Kirk Koczanowski (Josiah) and Caleb Gonzales (Fern), with Jackson Bradshaw as Stage Manager. It is produced by IFT Network and PBH Creative. www.iftnetwork.com

Performances are at Theater Latea, 107 Suffolk Street.

May 1st 6:15pm, May 5th 9pm, and May 7th 330pm. It runs around 80 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here