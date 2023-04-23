Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF

Performances are May 1st 6:15pm, May 5th 9pm, and May 7th 330pm.

Apr. 23, 2023  

MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF

'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).

The play centers around Molly and Ted, a married couple, who are invited to a celebratory dinner party that turns into a night of personal revelations and sexual awakenings. The play explores what it means to find happiness in relationships in our modern society through humor and wit.

The play stars Dani Heslin (Molly), Will Sanders (Ted), Sean Logan (Piotr), Pixie Esmonde (Polly), Jazz Sunpanich (Bren), Kirk Koczanowski (Josiah) and Caleb Gonzales (Fern), with Jackson Bradshaw as Stage Manager. It is produced by IFT Network and PBH Creative. www.iftnetwork.com

Performances are at Theater Latea, 107 Suffolk Street.

May 1st 6:15pm, May 5th 9pm, and May 7th 330pm. It runs around 80 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here




Joyce Miller Wins Best Satire For THE HANDMAIDS DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Photo
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.
Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May Photo
Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May
Random Access Music (RAM) will present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival.  The 2023 festival, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, will present concerts from May 4th to May 7th at the Secret Theatre in Woodside, Queens.
Face To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 Season Photo
Face To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 Season
The ensemble and resident members of Face to Face Films will come together for a one night only event on May 19th at 7 PM at Studio 353 in Manhattan to fundraise for their upcoming 2023-2024 season with a night of music and performances.
ERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Projects Fresh Fruit Festiva Photo
ERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Project's Fresh Fruit Festival
ERASTES, a new play by Andres Osorio, will receive its NYC premiere production at the Wild Project as a part of All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival.

More Hot Stories For You


MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTFMOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
April 23, 2023

'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo FestivalJoyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
April 23, 2023

The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.
Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in MayRandom Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May
April 22, 2023

Random Access Music (RAM) will present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival.  The 2023 festival, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, will present concerts from May 4th to May 7th at the Secret Theatre in Woodside, Queens.
Face To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 SeasonFace To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 Season
April 22, 2023

The ensemble and resident members of Face to Face Films will come together for a one night only event on May 19th at 7 PM at Studio 353 in Manhattan to fundraise for their upcoming 2023-2024 season with a night of music and performances.
ERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Project's Fresh Fruit FestivalERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Project's Fresh Fruit Festival
April 21, 2023

ERASTES, a new play by Andres Osorio, will receive its NYC premiere production at the Wild Project as a part of All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival.
share