MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Comes To QED For Three Show Run

It's a surreal but true-to-life love story between a woman and a bottle of vodka, from the early days of awkward first love to the ultimate betrayal, and the realization that life going forward isn't just doable, it can be beautiful.

Debuted as part of SOLOCOM 2018. Featured at the PIT, the Tank, HACPAC, and SMUSH Gallery, now coming to QED for a three show run 8/18-8/20 at 7 PM. Recommended as one of the best shows of the month by Time Out New York. Additionally described by StageBuzz as "a fun and moving show that resonates with the audience". Also featured via artist interview in the Jersey Journal and NJ.com.

Written and Performed by Michelle Drozdick

Directed by Adrian Sexton





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You