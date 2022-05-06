MANIFESTING MRS MARX Makes its NYC Debut at New York Theater Fest

Australian-Italian, internationally-touring actor, writer, producer, and musician CLARA FRANCESCA, has been awarded Best Actress by the Fairfax Melbourne Arts Centre, Best Performance at the SaraSolo International Festival, and nominated twice for Best Actress at the Independent New York Theater Awards. She is an inaugural alumni member of New York City's Siti Company's Conservatory.

Manifesting Mrs. Marx is a solo play about a formidable woman trapped between the lines of history books and silenced by the patriarchy, an homage to all those trapped inside their bodies, and preconceived notions of what society tells us we are and insists we should be. Jenny Marx, the wife of Karl Marx was the power and provider behind the "great" man, yet (like many before) history airbrushed her out. This absurdist play drawing from the Clown and Buffon traditions is an homage to Jenny Marx, feminism, egalitarinsm, and the human value of fragmented identities.

Manifesting Mrs. Marx was directed by Laurence Olivier award winner Guy Masterson. Manifesting Mrs Marx 3.0 at the New York Theater Festival is the NYC debut of the play which was previously performed at Edinburgh Fringe (2019) and awarded an Italian Workshop/Theater residency .

WHERE: Teatro Latea: 107 Suffolk St., New York, NY 10002

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 18: 4pm

Friday, May 20: 6:30pm

Sunday, May 22: 1pm

COST:

General Seating: $25.00 (advance), $30.00 (door)

VIP Seating: $45.00

Ticket link - https://innovationtickets.com/product/manifesting-mrs-marx/