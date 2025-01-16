Lunar New Year Party Announced At Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, February 1, Lincoln Center will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly celebration in David Geffen Hall.

Starting at 10:00am, this day-long diasporic celebration invites New Yorkers to ring in 2025 as the year of the Snake: honoring self-discovery, transformation, and connection with interactive performances, activities, food vendors, and more.

Highlights include:

Bestselling authors of The ABC Digest: Tasting Chinatown Ashley Chang and Jeffrey Chan debut their brand-new book, Tasting Dim Sum—introducing kids and families to discover and support the diverse, vibrant flavors of Chinatown

A presentation from Beijing Prince Kung's Palace Museum

A traditional drumming performance from Korean Traditional Music & Dance Center

Live DJ set by Dominick Alcantara of the Filipino-American creative collective BARANGAY

The return of the beloved Lion Dance performance on Josie Roberston Plaza

This event will be a Relaxed Performance, open to all and welcoming people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities.

For more information about accessibility please visit LincolnCenter.org/Access or contact access@lincolncenter.org.

Comments