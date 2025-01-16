Lunar New Year Party Announced At Lincoln Center

Starting at 10:00am, this day-long diasporic celebration invites New Yorkers to ring in 2025 as the year of the Snake.
On Saturday, February 1, Lincoln Center will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly celebration in David Geffen Hall.
Starting at 10:00am, this day-long diasporic celebration invites New Yorkers to ring in 2025 as the year of the Snake: honoring self-discovery, transformation, and connection with interactive performances, activities, food vendors, and more.
Highlights include:
This event will be a Relaxed Performance, open to all and welcoming people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities.
For more information about accessibility please visit LincolnCenter.org/Access or contact access@lincolncenter.org.
