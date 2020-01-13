Loading Dock Theatre Will Present A PEREGRINE FALLS, A New Play By Leegrid Stevens

Following its acclaimed 2019 premiere of Spaceman by Leegrid Stevens, which The New York Times heralded as "a magnificent example of what Off Off Broadway can do" and received several Drama Desk Award and Henry Hewes Design Award Nominations, Loading Dock Theatre has announced that they will present a developmental production of Leegrid Stevens newest play, A Peregrine Falls.

Presented in association with The Workshop Theater, which hosted several workshop readings of the play over the past several years, A Peregrine Falls will play a strictly limited engagement beginning Thursday, February 6 through Saturday, February 29 at New York City's The Wild Project (located at 195 East 3rd Street, between Avenues A and B). An opening date has been set for Sunday, February 9.

In A Peregrine Falls, Charlie's daughter, Kailey, returns home with exciting news of a pregnancy. However, joy quickly turns to dread when facts emerge that paint Kailey's story in a much darker light. The play explores the power of illusion and why sometimes it's impossible to see what's right in front of you.

A Peregrine Falls is inspired by Leegrid's relationship with his uncle, Keith Brown, an idolized figure in the eyes of his extended family and the father of The 5 Browns - five siblings who tour internationally playing classical music arranged for five piano and who have been featured on 60 Minutes, Oprah and The NY Times among many other outlets. During the height of their fame, it was revealed that their father had abused his three daughters during their adolescence - news that shocked and devastated Stevens' entire family.

In Stevens' words, "this play aims to delve into the faith and dreams of a struggling Mormon family - much like my own was - and how their hopes begin to approach delusion and denial, especially when painful and devastating information is dragged out of the shadows and into the harsh light of day. A Peregrine Falls centers on the narratives we build in our own minds and our need to convert our loved ones to these narratives in order to survive."

A Peregrine Falls will be directed by New York Innovative Theater Award winner and LAByrinth Theater Company Member Padraic Lillis and will feature Erin Treadway (who received a 2019 Drama Desk Award Nomination for her acclaimed performance in Loading Dock Theatre's previous production of Spaceman), and Sidney Williams and Kevin Cristaldi, who will reunite under Lillis's direction for the first time since appearing onstage in The Dirty Talk, which received a New York Times Critics Pick. Julia Brothers and Mason Walker round out the cast.

The production will feature scenic design by Linbury Prize winner Zoe Hurwitz and an original music by David Handler, who did the arrangements for the 10th anniversary tour of Sigur Rós's Jónsi and Alex Somers' hit album Riceboy Sleeps.

For more information about Loading Dock Theatre, its production of A Peregrine Falls and their artists, or to purchase tickets please visit www.loadingdocktheatre.org.





