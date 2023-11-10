Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Hosts 4xLatiné Next Week

The event is on Monday, November 13th at Pearl Studios NYC.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Hosts 4xLatiné Next Week

Join the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab (LMTL) for their upcoming 4xLatiné event on Monday, November 13th at Pearl Studios NYC. This special showcase will feature four, fifteen-minute excerpts of new musicals in development, all penned by Latiné lyricists, librettists, and composers. Experience these readings live and in-person. 4xLatiné fosters meaningful engagement between artists and audiences as the writers refine their characters, music, and stories, while also forging connections between new collaborators, supporters, and fans of these exciting Latiné artists and their emerging works. This reading series is directed by Adrian Alea and Claudia Mulet, musical director Natasha Gonzalez, and staged managed by Kai - Keirsten Stanton. We're thrilled to unveil these innovative musicals and their talented creative teams!

Mom, I Met A Chica

Book, Music and Lyrics by Franco Giacomarra

Cast includes: Franco Giacomarra, Juliana Rivera , Christian Elán Ortiz , Brandon M. Weber, Jerusha Cavazos and Katie Emerson.

Synopsis: When Franco's immigrant father suffers a near-death experience, a question arises: what happens if Franco is too Americanized and is unable to pass on the culture and traditions he has learned? He thinks he has found the answer in Eva, a true blue Spanish-speaking first-generation Latina girl with whom he has hit it off. The only problem? The stories shared by his family countless times over the years are beginning to come to life around him - and they have a lot to say.

Spanglish Sh!t 

Book and Lyrics by Samora la Perdida

Music by Josiah Handelman, Mobéy Lola Irizarry & Matthew Zwiebel

Dramaturgy by Paloma Sierra

Cast includes: Samora la Perdida, Isabella Campos, Ishmael Gonzalez, Edlyn Gonzalez , Celina Polanco and Christian Elán Ortiz. 

Synopsis: Spanglish Sh!t tells the story of Brujita, a young Puerto Rican witch who runs the most poppin' restaurant in El Barrio. Customers pour into Brujita's restaurant alongside the audience, hungrily clanging their forks and knives to a bomba and plena beat as they imagine what the famous Brujita is cooking up in her kitchen. Inspired by her electric crowd of customers, Brujita decides to whip out an old recipe of her Abuela's that she has never tried. She flamboyantly adds the ingredients one by one into her cooking cauldron, but is overcome by a state of shock when she reads out the recipe's last ingredient: her Spanish, which she doesn't speak!

The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical 

Book by Amanda D'Archangelis, Sami Horneff, and Lisa Mongillo

Lyrics by Sami Horneff and Lisa Mongillo

Music by Amanda D'Archangelis

Cast includes: Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Liz Neitge, Jonathan Moussett, Amanda Robles and Alia Cuadros-Contreras.

Synopsis: Women fighting to be treated humanely in the workplace. Corporations falsifying science to serve their own needs. Greedy executives slut shaming those who speak up. We're talking, of course, about America in the 1920s. This is the setting for THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL, a female-driven, horror-infused dark comedy inspired by the stories and spirits of the young women who worked the factory line at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the early 20th Century. This gravely funny and implausibly tragic tale follows three girls who are lured to the factory with the promise of a better life, discover the evil lurking under the glittering surface of the radium craze, and ultimately give the patriarchy a taste of its own poison - like, literally.

Quantum Hall Pass

Book and Lyrics by Carolina Miranda

Music and Lyrics by Conor James

Orchestrations/arrangements by Michael Mastroianni

Cast includes: Alessandra Casanova, Bella Campos, Amanda Robles, Henry Gainza, Tamarah Tucker Gonzalez and Isaiah Rosales. 

Synopsis: Isabela Salto, a 10-year-old kid genius Isabela Salto invented a wristwatch time machine with one major flaw: she can't go back once she's leaped forward! Fearing its power, she hides it away...until puberty and peer pressure come knocking at the door. Quantum Hall Pass is a wacky Y2K coming-of-age adventure that reminds us to put trust in our friends, familia, and ourselves.

This event is produced by the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and supported by the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Miranda Family Fund. Tickets are free, but there is limited public seating. To attend, please fill out the request form. Industry folks can request tickets by emailing info@latinemtlab.org and including the name of your company or organization.




