Reading of ELEMENTS Set For Next Month at New York City Center Studios

The performance is on Sunday May 5th at 7pm.
Medusa Collective NYC and Ghost Light Theatre will present a reading of "Elements: or a genre bending war play featuring famous faces and Gwyneth Paltrow," written by Spencer Senzon. Sunday May 5th at 7pm at the New York City Center Studios (130 W 56th Street, NY, New York 10019.)
Sam's waiting for a change. Their relationship has hit a wall, and they have student loans to pay. Sam's bff Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to break them up to no avail. When a barrage of Sam's exes suddenly appear like the 5 horsemen of the apocalypse they discover they're the star player in an ancient elemental war. Ruth Bader Ginsberg performs a daring rescue, Gwyneth falls in love, Jesus Christ is a vaping influencer and garden of Eden- well she's a little too old for this world.
Playwright: Spencer Senzon
Director: Keeley Dunn Heagerty
Stage Manager: Kat Sloane Garcia
Producer: Isabella Fatigati
Assistant Producer: Han Bumanlag
Assistant Stage Manager: Logan Malczynski
Sam: E.P. Slattery
Gwyneth Paltrow: London Riley Keller
Mars: Dot Davis
Eden: Liliana Patracuolla
Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Kat Hine
Jesus Christ: Kristina Silva
Joe: Addie Atkins
John: Sophia Campbell
Liam: Mickey Michalski
Jake: Denessa Cazares
Luke: Edelsa Perez
Announcer / Stage Directions: Deja Matthews
