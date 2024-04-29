Reading of ELEMENTS Set For Next Month at New York City Center Studios

The performance is on Sunday May 5th at 7pm.

Medusa Collective NYC and Ghost Light Theatre will present a reading of "Elements: or a genre bending war play featuring famous faces and Gwyneth Paltrow," written by Spencer Senzon. Sunday May 5th at 7pm at the New York City Center Studios (130 W 56th Street, NY, New York 10019.)

Sam's waiting for a change. Their relationship has hit a wall, and they have student loans to pay. Sam's bff Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to break them up to no avail. When a barrage of Sam's exes suddenly appear like the 5 horsemen of the apocalypse they discover they're the star player in an ancient elemental war. Ruth Bader Ginsberg performs a daring rescue, Gwyneth falls in love, Jesus Christ is a vaping influencer and garden of Eden- well she's a little too old for this world.

Creative Team

Playwright: Spencer Senzon

Director: Keeley Dunn Heagerty

Stage Manager: Kat Sloane Garcia

Producer: Isabella Fatigati

Assistant Producer: Han Bumanlag

Assistant Stage Manager: Logan Malczynski

Cast

Sam: E.P. Slattery

Gwyneth Paltrow: London Riley Keller

Mars: Dot Davis

Eden: Liliana Patracuolla

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Kat Hine

Jesus Christ: Kristina Silva

Joe: Addie Atkins

John: Sophia Campbell

Liam: Mickey Michalski

Jake: Denessa Cazares

Luke: Edelsa Perez

Announcer / Stage Directions: Deja Matthews



