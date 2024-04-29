FAULT LINE By Isabella Arras Opens Next Weekend at The Producers' Club

Performances run May 3-5.
The Invitation Arts Collective will present Isabella Arras' Fault Line, May 3-5 at The Producers' Club.
Fault Line is a devised theatre piece being developed by Isabella Arras and an ensemble of theatre makers (Cat Woods, Illia George, and Lucas Sun) to tackle misconceptions around domestic violence/abuse.
The company aims to educate audiences on warning signs, types of abuse, and misconceptions and stigmas around victims and survivors by highlighting the impact of generational trauma, narcissism, and cycles of abuse with this piece.
Through Fault Line, Arras and her company are aiming to offer empathy, understanding, and hope to all who come in contact with the piece, whether they have a personal connection to the subject or are learning about it for the first time.
