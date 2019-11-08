Lady Shakes Theatre Company Presents TWELFTH NIGHT

Lady Shakes Theatre Company is back with the second show in their exciting inaugural season! The play will run Nov 12 through Nov 23, 2019 at 155 Milton Street (Brooklyn) Nov 12 - Nov 16 and 81 Christopher Street (Manhattan) Nov 20 - Nov 23. All performances will begin at 8 PM. Tickets to each show are $20 general admission and are now available at https://www.ladyshakestheatreco.com/shows.

Twelfth Night follows the journey of twins Sebastian and Viola as they flee threat and violence from their home city of Cienfuegos, Cuba. After a harrowing storm, their inflatable life-raft is overturned off the coast of Florida and the twins are separated, each believing the other to be dead. Alone and undocumented, each twin makes their way to Miami, Florida in the hope of gaining citizenship and starting a new life in the United States of America.

Adapted by Martha Benson and Chris Klippenstein, this modern retelling of Twelfth Night asks big questions about personal responsiblity during moments of national crisis. What does it mean to be a refugee in a country founded by immigrants? How can we learn to stand up to insitutions of power when we observe evil happening in front of us? How can we continue to strive towards hope and light in the face of overwhelming darkness?

Playwright: William Shakespeare

Director: Martha Benson

Featuring: Susanna Montoya Quinchia, Karla Gallegos, Starr Kirkland, Martha Benson, Gaia Visnar, Joyia D. Bradley, Maya Carter, Taylor Marie Rasumussen*, Bowie Dunwoody, Helora Santos da Rosa, Raven Adams, Chris Klippenstein and Anna Petrick.

*appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity association.

Assitant Director: Imani Youngblood

Production Stage Manager: Lauren Gissentanna

Tech Director: Anna Petrick

Costume Design: Maggie Brown

Fight Choreography: Brynn Knickle

Media Design: Bowie Dunwoody

The Lady Shakes Theatre Company was established in 2018 and is dedicated to promoting the voices and artistic expression of women and gender minorities in the arts through the collaboration of an all-female, trans human, or gender minority, multi-racial design team, cast and crew. They strive to honor the human spirit through the words of William Shakespeare by promoting diversity and providing platforms for voices that have been vastly underrepresented in the arts.





