La MaMa Announces March 2021 Programming Featuring SeoulArts, Marisa Buffone, The Hess Collective and More

La MaMa has announced programming for March 2021, which will stream live on LaMaMa.org before becoming available on demand via Patreon. March will feature special events including Pulp by Alexis Myre and James Lepkowski at La MaMa Galleria, International Woman's Day with Marisa Buffone, SPOILED: The Film Project by The Hess Collective, Experiments: Three Ring Circus by Sean Patrick Higgins and directed by Ted Schneider, Downtown Variety: SeoulArts Korea Edition, and the previously announced Efflorescence by Ellen Maddow and Paul Zimet of Talking Band.

La MaMa will also continue their Online Happenings series with new editions of Poetry Electric (Just Riffing, Poetry on Tap; Avenue DJS and Poets), Café La MaMa Live (Resident Artist Showcase Take 2), Coffeehouse Chronicles (#159: Lola And Linda - Secrets From Their First 40 Years), La MaMa Live Talks (CultureHub; Take 15 with Stefanie Batten Bland), and La MaMa Kids (Bird Mask Workshop; Once Upon A Plastic Forest).

La MaMa's 59th Season, "Breaking It Open," explores how new works are created, performed, and experienced during a pandemic. The season revolves around development residencies that are customized to the specific needs and processes of each artist. Each residency is customized to suit the artist, their unique vision, and where they are at in their creative work.

March 2021 will feature the following programming:

POETRY ELECTRIC: JUST RIFFING, POETRY ON TAP

Curated by William Electric Black

Monday, March 1 at 7PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

Just Riffing: Poetry on Tap is an ongoing collaboration between poet Daniel Carlton and bass player Steve Whipple, and tap dancers Alex MacDonald and Asha Griffith. Featuring pairings of performers from the poetry, tap, and jazz communities.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/just-riffing/.

INTERNATIONAL WOMAN'S DAY WITH MARISA BUFFONE

In partnership with Artworld Studio Productions

A Multi-Art Event featuring World Music, Song, Dance, Poetry, Storytelling, Art

Sunday, March 7 at 11AM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

La MaMa presents, in partnership with Artworld Studio Productions, a multi-art event featuring world music, song, dance, poetry, storytelling, art celebrating International Woman's Day. Marisa Buffone serves as artistic director with the participation of the following International Artists. From Canada: Marisa Bui??one, Bruna, Gianna Patriarca, and Damiano Pietropaolo. From Denmark: Aviaja Lumhol and Igor Radosavljevic. From Italy: Leopoldo Calabria, Ugo Ugoberti, and I Cantori di Carpino. From the USA: Potri Ranka Manis and George Drance.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/international-womans-day/.

La MaMa Galleria Presents

PULP | ALEXIS MYRE AND JAMES LEPKOWSKI

Organized by Michael Boyd

La MaMa Galleria

47 Great Jones Street

March 4 - April 2, 2021



In a strange landscape set upon a large stage, Alexis Myre and James Lepkowski explore the human urge to tinker. Using similar sensibilities, both artists play, stack and problem solve... discovering the balance and intersection between material and form. Pulp is the culmination of two bodies of work reminiscent of the biological forms and geological formations echoing layers of a little ecosystem.

Public hours are Friday-Monday 12-6 pm or by appointment.

For more information visit: http://lamama.org/pulp/.

CAFÉ LA MAMA LIVE: RESIDENT ARTISTS SHOWCASE TAKE 2

Featuring La MaMa 59th Season Resident Artists: Shauna Davis, JJJJJerome Ellis, and Stacey Karen Robinson

Tuesday, March 9 at 7PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

La MaMa presents Cafe La MaMa, performances that experiment with form. Responding to calls for social isolation, Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Join us as we see what our 59th Season resident artists have been up to during their residencies here at La MaMa.

Featuring La MaMa 59th Season Resident Artists: Shauna Davis, JJJJJerome Ellis, and Stacey Karen Robinson.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/showcase-take-2/.

LA MAMA KIDS: PAPER BIRD MASK WORKSHOP

Led by Adelka Polack

Thursday, March 11 at 4PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

Learn how to make feathers from paper for your very own mask. Paper is such an amazing building material and reflects most birds' homes. Imagine if we can fly away with the birds right now in our masks!

Materials Suggested: 3-4 sheets of cardstock (heavy weight paper that is also easy to fold and cut with safety scissors), pencil, scissors, glue stick, elastic band (or you can connect two strips of oak tag or cardstock for headband), duct tape (and/or stapler) to attach headband/elastic.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/paper-bird-mask/.

COFFEEHOUSE CHRONICLES #159: LOLA AND LINDA - SECRETS FROM THEIR FIRST 40 YEARS

A look at the early careers of Lola Pashalinski and Linda Chapman

Saturday, March 13 at 3PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

Coffeehouse Chronicles #159: Lola And Linda - Secrets From Their First 40 Years takes a look at the early careers of Lola Pashalinski and Linda Chapman. Moderated by Anne Bogart, the panel members include Melanie Joseph, JoAnne Akalaitis, and Clove Galilee. Voice Over narration is provided by Mia Yoo and Nicky Paraiso.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/lola-and-linda/.

EXPERIMENTS: THREE RING CIRCUS

Written by Sean Patrick Higgins

Directed by Ted Schneider

Monday, March 15 at 7PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

James Banks, his wife, and his mistress host James' daughter, her boyfriend, and James' soon to be brother-in-law for a family dinner. A riotous night of misinterpretation and near misses ends up outing love in the most farcical of ways ultimately leading to a very unexpected proposal. Three Ring Circus is a farce with bite which explores interracial relationships in our modern America.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/three-ring-circus/.

LA MAMA LIVETALKS: CULTUREHUB

Wednesday, March 17 at 6:30PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis.

When the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 aligned with the intended opening weekend of Re-Fest, CultureHub shifted the festival to a fully online format, livestreaming artist interviews, exhibition tours, performances, workshops and conversations that reached over 6,000 unique live viewers. As we near the 1-year mark of the pandemic hitting New York City, CultureHub opens Re-Fest 2021, which engages the theme "re-circulation", exploring how we circulate art, ideas, and information both locally and between geographically disparate communities.

In this Live Talk, the CultureHub team will reflect on the creative producing practices that have emerged in our organization and recent collaborations with our local and global community.

Panelists will include the CultureHub Team: DeAndra Anthony, Mattie Barber-Bockelman, Sangmin Chae, Billy Clark, Jean Garcia, Iris Yujin Jeong, and Scarlett Kim. The evening is hosted by Ryan Leach.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/livetalks-culturehub/.

SPOILED: THE FILM PROJECT - CHAPTER ONE

By The Hess Collective

Written & Directed by Elizabeth Hess

Friday, March 19 at 7PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

SPOILED: The Film Project unearths the roots of global gender-based violence from the male point of view but is performed by an ensemble of women. In this first chapter of the film, three stories based on real events, probe the underlying trauma or training that lead to campus rape, elder abuse and domestic violence. Spanning the globe, future chapters will continue to shed light on the role patriarchy plays in perpetuating misogyny around the world. SPOILED does not speak for men or boys, nor does it demonize them - and includes stories of allies as well as perpetrators. Rather than glamorize the victimization of women and girls, or give way to despair, the piece aims to empower us all by upending toxic narratives. This is chapter one of a multi-part series.

The production contains mature themes not suitable for audience members under 14 years old.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/spoiled/.

POETRY ELECTRIC: AVENUE DJS AND POETS

By The Lower Eastside Girls Club

Monday, March 22 at 7PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

An evening of poems, spoken word, and stories written and presented by the amazing members of the LES Girls Club. Let them take you on a journey of the issues they face and embrace. Gun violence, social injustice, Women's Rights, Black Lives Matter, prison reform, LGBTQ acceptance... They will spin some tunes and mix some words creating a powerful message. www.girlsclub.org // @girlsclubny

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/djs_poets/.

LA MAMA LIVETALKS: TAKE 15 WITH Stefanie Batten Bland

Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis.

This conversation follows how choreographer and film maker Stefanie Batten Bland is moving through the pandemic with her company, her commission and in her new role as Casting and Movement Director for Emursive Productions to question casting biases.

Bland invites two friends and colleagues to join in a discussion about casting and performer biases pre-COVID and now. The virus and the racial/justice movement no longer allows the industry to hide in plain sight with its stereotyping and tonight we discover how SBB and guests Rena Butler and Maleek Washington ensure new habits reflect our new lives as our industry comes back better.

Featuring Stefanie Batten Bland, Rena Butler, and Maleek Washington. The evening is hosted by Ryan Leach.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/livetalks-15/

LA MAMA KIDS: ONCE UPON A PLASTIC FOREST

Led by Evolve Puppets (Tanya Khordoc & Barry Weil)

Thursday, March 25 at 4PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

You'll meet puppeteers Tanya & Barry, and then see how they use discarded plastic containers as characters, settings and props to tell a magical story. Afterward, they'll show you how their puppets work and offer ideas for how you can create your own puppets by recycling used plastic items.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/plastic-forest/

La MaMa and CultureHub Present

DOWNTOWN VARIETY: SEOULARTS KOREA EDITION

Powered by LiveLab

Friday, March 26 at 8PM ET

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

A co-founder of CultureHub, Seoul Institute of the Arts is an educational institution in Korea that supports the creative process of emerging artists through interdisciplinary exploration in the fields of performance and media art. Graduates and faculty of the Institute have made significant contributions to the wave of contemporary art coming out of Korea. Downtown Variety: SeoulArts Korea Edition will capture the immense momentum of the young Korean artists as they confront current issues and phenomena in a rapidly changing world.

In the spirit of La MaMa, contemporary artists will open new spaces of freedom, experiment and create new connections and meeting points.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/seoul-korea/

EFFLORESCENCE

Written and composed by Ellen Maddow

Directed by Paul Zimet

Sound design by Tyler Kieffer

March 29 - April 06, 2021

Free episodes released daily 3/29 - 4/4; Full Songspiel 4/6 at 7PM

April 6th Event: Pay What You Can $5 - $25

Efflorescence, a "Serial Songspiel,", tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves.

The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winston along with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit http://lamama.org/efflorescence/