LYME DISEASE: The Musical Original Cast Recording is Streaming Now

The album is now streaming on most music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Youtube Music, and Pandora.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Lyme Disease: The Musical (Original Cast Recording) is now streaming on most music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Youtube Music, and Pandora. The album features the original cast of the world premiere production of "Lyme Disease: The Musical" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles, CA in June 2022, which was nominated for two Robby Awards and five Broadway World Los Angeles Awards, including Best New Play or Musical.

Ellen Thompson, an award-winning writer and graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, wrote the book and lyrics for "Lyme Disease: The Musical" based on her own eight-year long battle with Lyme. She also produced the show and the Original Cast Recording. Emmy-winning songwriter Hughie Stone Fish composed the music. He and fellow Berklee College of Music alum, Kev Luu, produced the music and played all of the instruments on the album.

The songs in "Lyme Disease: The Musical" range from pop to hip hop to ragtime. "Having Lyme disease for so many years was a wild ride," Thompson said. "I mixed different genres of music to capture that lack of control and the element of not knowing what to expect."

The Hollywood Fringe Festival production of "Lyme Disease: The Musical" was directed by Robert Glen Decker, with choreography by Shanta' Robinson, and Music Direction by Todd Risenmay, who starred as the Tick and assistant produced vocals for the Original Cast Recording. Along with Risenmay, the original cast of "Lyme Disease: The Musical" includes Taylor Murphy-Sinclair, Zozo Chen-Wernik, Candice Brock, Brendan McCay, and Eric Delgado. A video of the production will be available later this year. For more information, visit http://www.lymemusical.com/.

Streaming Links

Spotify: https://sptfy.com/Oweu
Apple Music: https://apple.co/3rOUXcr
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9N5JZLC
Tidal: https://tidal.com/album/302035667
Youtube Music: https:/bit.ly/3qgagu5
Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/B4wKASwhNBb



