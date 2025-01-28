LILITH IN PISCES Comes to the Flea Theater in March

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lilith In Pisces by Kayla Eisenberg and directed by Stephanie Cox-Connolly is headed to The Flea Theater in March 2025.

When Erin arrives to babysit Diane's baby at her cozy townhouse in suburban New Jersey, it seems they have nothing in common - except their birth charts. Through Erin and Diane’s fight to reclaim the agency and love in their lives, they ignite something unanticipated in each other.

However, when the dark moon is full, Lilith comes out to play, and the two women discover that a shared history and astrological sign might beget a bond they never knew they needed.

Performances will run Tuesday, March 4, 2025-Saturday, March 22, 2025.




