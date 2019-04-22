LGBTQ Story Archive I'M FROM DRIFTWOOD To Host 50-State Story Tour Exhibition

Apr. 22, 2019  

LGBTQ Story Archive I'M FROM DRIFTWOOD To Host 50-State Story Tour Exhibition

I'm From Driftwood, the nation's online LGBTQ story archive is gearing up for a 50-State Story Tour Exhibition in New York City on Thursday, May 9 at Pop 37. The free event is part of a series of celebrations marking the organization's 10th anniversary. I'm From Driftwood has spent the last decade producing, curating, and publishing first-person stories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people of all backgrounds.

In 2010, the nonprofit embarked on a 50-state Story Tour, filming narratives from LGBTQ people in the smallest towns and the biggest cities across the country. I'm From Driftwood will display artifacts, stories, and hundreds of photos from that tour.

"We have pored through more than 10,000 photos and artifacts, recorded 30 hours of audio with an oral historian, and will now share our once-in-a-lifetime journey with our communities," said I'm From Driftwood Founder and Executive Director, Nathan Manske. "It was an incredible expedition and we're looking forward to showing it. 50 states, 4 months, 3 friends, one hell of a queer adventure."

Read more here: www.50statestorytour.com



