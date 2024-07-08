LETTERS TO HOME Comes to The New York Theater Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LETTERS TO HOME, a new musical featuring book, music and lyrics by Grace McCauley, will be performed at The New York Theater Festival for July 16, 19 and 20.

LETTERS TO HOME, a project of deep personal significance that sheds light on the power of home we all have within us, tells the story of Grace, a regular at the local mental hospital, who must decide whether to carry on the identity of her mother’s choices or move forward with her own life by confronting her inner child who is writing her letters ten years earlier. This autobiographical story is a searing and unapologetic reminder of the hope, resilience, tenderness, and self-trust that we are all capable of in the face of isolation and dismissal.

Directed by Billy Recce (Little Black Book, FIVE) with Music Supervision and Piano by Cole P. Abod, the cast of LETTERS TO HOME will feature Mackenzie Cannon (Kill The Boy Band), Luli Mitchell (A Christmas Story, Broadway National Tour, AEA Work Session of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter), Arianne Davidow (Kinky Boots, The Scarlet Pimpernel), and Aubrey Leigh Kirk (Holy Rollers).

Cost of admission starts at $25. The Hudson Guild Theater is located at 441 W 26th St in Manhattan, NY. Tickets and additional information are available here.





