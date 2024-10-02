LETTERS I WILL NEVER SEND YOU, A One Woman Show, To Premiere This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Letters I Will Never Send You is an experimental solo poetry piece written by Angelica McEwan.

It forces you to ask yourself: when you are left with nothing but your words, what do you say? How do you choose to use your voice in this short life and what impact do you want to leave behind? Our protagonist makes it very clear from the get go that her main goal in this existence is to lead with love in all that she does. This solo show takes us on a journey from falling in love, to surviving heartbreak, to discovering the power of self love. Through the compilation of multiple poetic pieces, an unforgiving story of intense freedom is shared.

When asking poet McEwan what inspired this piece, she responded with the deepest sincerity, “Oh, I live for the heartache. I know it's a difficult thing to manage, but I'm a lover girl and life is always going to be throwing obstacles my way. I am learning to embrace it… so I wrote a show about all my heartbreaks in one. I'm a deeply emotional person… I cry a lot. I used to think that crying was so embarrassing, and one day it's like a light bulb went off in my head, and I fully realized that it was actually my super power. To get to feel so intensely is a gift.”

She urges you to be bold. The universe does not reward those who are small. so Be Big.

Be Unapologetic.

Be Unapologetically who you want to be.

Be Unapologetically You.

Letters I Will Never Send You will feature Angelica McEwan and Simón Gómez Villegas (musician). Lighting design and stage management by Andrew Horn. The producing team includes Angelica McEwan and Matthew B Cullen, and is executive produced by Kenn Rodriguez. Costume is by Liv Reinston (bylivhandmade).

Tickets

Letters I Will Never Send You runs for 3 performances only at an abandoned church in Chinatown (53 Catherine St) on Oct 11 at 7:30pm and Oct 12 at 4pm, 7:30pm. All tickets are available here at: https://LIWNSY.eventbrite.com.

Comments