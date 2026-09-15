LEAVE A MESSAGE AFTER…THE BEEP to Return Off-Broadway for 20th Anniversary

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Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater will present the 2026 return of Leave a Message After…THE BEEP, an original musical theater work weaving poems, stories and songs by Puerto Rican writers into a portrait of Spanish Caribbean life and the migrant experience. Performances will run October 15-November 22 at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan.

Adapted and directed by Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, with compositions and musical direction by Desmar Guevara, the production brings together the work of Nuyorican writers Jesús Papoleto Meléndez, Magdalena Gómez and Mariposa Fernández with island poets Francisco Félix Canales, Rubén Ramos Colón and Amarilis Tavárez Vales. The latter writers were incorporated through a collaboration with the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico and its MAC en el Barrio community outreach program.

Works by Jesús Colón, Manuel Méndez Ballester, Julia de Burgos and Judith Ortiz Cofer are also featured.

Leave a Message After…THE BEEP was first staged in 2006 as part of Pregones/PRTT's Summer Stage Tour and expanded into a Mainstage production the following year. For its 20th anniversary, the work returns with a recalibrated script incorporating new voices. Puerto Rican writer Luis Negrón and MAC led the search for additional writers across the island, with Rolón shaping the final selection.

"Each scene in THE BEEP is a clarion call — alluring, provocative, urgent," Rolón said. "The poets, storytellers, and playwrights anthologized beckon us across time and geography into this now. Pregones/PRTT's acting and music ensemble is the conduit and the amplifier of a wide array of images and emotions, all marked by a striving to be and belong on our own terms."

Cast and Creative Team

The nine-member ensemble features actors and musicians John Burgos, Gabriel Leyva, Jackie León, Anna Malavé, Diana Pou, Álvaro Benavides on bass, Anthony Carrillo on percussion, Desmar Guevara on keyboard and Sergio Reyes on violin.

The creative team includes Rolón as director, Rosal Colón as assistant director, Guevara as musical director, Reyes as assistant musical director and Arthur Avilés as movement coach. Lighting is by Lucrecia Briceño and Emmanuel Delgado, costumes by Harry Nadal, and sets and projections by Eamonn Farrell.

Leave a Message After…THE BEEP is performed in English and Spanish with supertitles and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Performances run October 15-November 22 at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, 304 West 47th Street. Previews run October 15-21. Tickets begin at $30 and are available through PregonesPRTT.org or by calling 718-585-1202.

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